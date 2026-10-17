CJP Questions Arrest Of Activists For Waving Tiranga, Calls It Illegal

CJP questions 'illegal arrest' of activists

After five days of the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, party national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde on Saturday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag.

In a post on X, Shinde said,“Day 5 of the illegal arrest of Ashu and Saurav. Waving the Tiranga is not a crime!” Day 5 of illegal arrest of Ashu and Saurav. Waving Tiranga is not a crime! - Ajinkya Shinde (@AjinkyaCJP) October 17, 2026

Earlier on October 12, Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue. Following their detention, Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody, party member Ajinkya Shinde said, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.

Prakash Raj criticises Centre

Further, Actor and activist Prakash Raj on Saturday criticised the central government over the detention of young protesters for waving the national flag, asking the Modi government to clarify their position on patriotism, He questioned the police action against young people waving the national flag and asked PM Modi to clarify his position on patriotism, as his government only introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

In a post on X, he said,“Fraaand... why are you arresting youth for waving our National Flag?” Sharing a video message, he said,“You only said to show patriotism, to be a desh bhakt. Now the youth are holding the tiranga, and you're arresting them and putting them in jail, detaining them, putting cases.

“What is this confusion? Please have some clarity because you said har ghar tiranga. Now your BJP people and everybody are saying they're asking for a regime change. They will ask for a regime change if you behave like this. If you do lathi charge, if you beat children unnecessarily, they don't want a government which will hit them," he said.

Targeting the prime minsiter, he said,“But in this country, how to do a regime change? Please give back our vote so that if you hit us, we will bring you down. You and your party people are afraid. I'll give you a suggestion if you hit children next time, they'll not vote for you."

Another CJP activist detained

Meanwhile, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the planned 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally in the national capital, is scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station around 12 pm on Saturday, his legal counsel said.

In a post on X, advocate Ratna Singh said,“He will be produced before SEM Mandir Marg PS around 12 PM.”

Police placed Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged that he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

Delhi Police registers multiple FIRs

Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs for violations of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi during protests on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

According to police officials, a crowd gathered around Connaught Place despite repeated announcements asking people not to assemble. Officials said FIRs would be registered for violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS and that action would also be taken against repeat offenders.

The action follows a Tiranga rally held outside Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday amid heightened security. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also gathered to stage a Tiranga rally, directing their protest against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)