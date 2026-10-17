LG Electronics Kicks Off UAE Winter Roadshow For The All-New LG OLED EVO W6 Wallpaper TV
|UAE residents can spot the ultra-thin 9 mm True Wireless OLED evo W6 at iconic destinations across the country, with interactive social contests and a chance to win the flagship television. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026 – LG Electronics (LG) has announced the official launch of its nationwide UAE Winter Roadshow, showcasing the groundbreaking LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV. Commencing this weekend, the showcase will invite residents and visitors across the Emirates to experience the future of ultra-premium home entertainment firsthand in some of the country's most scenic and luxurious lifestyle venues.
The roadshow marks the regional debut of the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV, celebrating the much-anticipated return of LG's iconic“Wallpaper” aesthetic. Measuring an ultra-slim 9.95mm in depth, the W6 mounts seamlessly flush against the wall with zero gaps, transforming the living space into a high-tech art gallery. Equipped with LG's proprietary Zero Connect wireless transmission technology, the screen delivers lossless 4K video and audio from an untethered AV box placed up to 10 meters away, completely eliminating visible cable clutter.
First Stop: The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
The LG OLED evo W6 winter journey kicks off with an exclusive opening pop-up at The Lotus Lounge at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, running from 16 to 19 October 2026. Guests visiting the venue will see the display blending seamlessly into an upscale seaside hospitality environment.
A Gamified Winter Tour: #LGW6spotted:
Throughout the winter season, the LG OLED evo W6 will pop up at surprise footfall lifestyle destinations across UAE.
To engage consumers and tech enthusiasts, LG Gulf is introducing an interactive social campaign:
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