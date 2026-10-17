Press Release: Nahaia Active Organics Joins Equitypilot To Develop Organic Skincare Formulations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has selected Nahaia Active Organics, a New Zealand–born natural skincare startup, to join its EquityPilot program to refine go-to-market strategy, advance product... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Auckland, New Zealand & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has selected Nahaia Active Organics, a New Zealand–born natural skincare startup, to join its EquityPilot program to refine go-to-market strategy, advance product formulations, and prepare early execution milestones in the coming months.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will work directly with Nahaia Active Organics to prioritize execution milestones and strengthen commercialization readiness during the first 30–60 days of the program, focusing on product positioning, regulatory pathway clarity, and supply-chain consistency.

The natural and organic skincare market continues to draw consumer attention as demand shifts toward ingredient transparency and sustainability. Nahaia Active Organics seeks to address this market interest by offering 100% natural, organic skincare formulations rooted in herbal healing and a distinctive New Zealand brand story.

Solution Overview

Nahaia Active Organics delivers a portfolio of skincare products built from natural and organic ingredients with an emphasis on botanical efficacy and heritage. The company has developed 30 unique formulations with potential intellectual property value, aiming to differentiate through formulation purity, a spiritually informed brand narrative, and product performance designed for consumers seeking naturally derived options.

Why Now?

Consumers increasingly prioritize ingredient origin and sustainability, while retailers and regulators are paying closer attention to claims and standards. Nahaia's timing aligns with growing market interest in natural skincare and provides an opportunity to validate formulations and clarify regulatory positioning before broader market expansion.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Focused execution support to translate product and brand priorities into short-term milestones – Guidance on regulatory pathways and market entry considerations relevant to organic skincare – Connections to mentors and ecosystem stakeholders with experience in CPG, formulation, and retail – Assistance refining investor‐facing materials and commercialization planning

First 30–60 Days

During the initial phase, FasterCapital and Nahaia Active Organics will concentrate on clarifying product claims and regulatory requirements for target markets, auditing ingredient sourcing and manufacturing consistency, and refining brand positioning and pitch materials to support distribution conversations. The work plan aims to produce a prioritized milestone list and an actionable roadmap for testing and early sales channels.

Quotes

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Nahaia Active Organics through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder comment

Nahaia Active Organics' founder provided background on the team's herbal and New Zealand roots and their commitment to natural formulations that reflect both efficacy and environmental care.

Next 90 Days

Over the next 90 days, the partnership will validate priority formulations through stability and safety checks, finalize regulatory pathways for initial markets, and initiate discussions with prospective manufacturing partners and early retail or direct-to-consumer pilots.

About Nahaia Active Organics

Nahaia Active Organics Founded by Nahaia Russ, is a New Zealand–based skincare startup that develops 100% natural and organic skincare products rooted in herbal traditions and spiritual connection to nature. The company has compiled a library of 30 unique formulations and focuses on ingredient transparency, product quality, and brand authenticity.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.