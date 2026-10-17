How Can Concert Promoters Sell More Tickets With Facebook Ads? Stockholm Studio Adsome Says Plan The Tour City By City

MENAFN - GetNews)"Concert crowd facing a lit stage in a mid-sized hall"Concert promoters sell more tickets with Facebook and Instagram ads when every city on a tour gets its own campaign, its own budget and ads cut for its date, says Stockholm studio Adsome. On two Swedish concert tours, 187,852 kr in Meta ads was followed by 1,653,964 kr in Meta-tracked ticket purchases.

Stockholm, Sweden - October 16, 2026 - Concert promoters sell more tickets with Facebook and Instagram ads when they treat every city on a tour as its own campaign, with its own budget, its own ads and its own sales count. That is the approach of Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that runs ticket advertising for touring concerts.

Most tours are still advertised as one national campaign. The budget is set once, the same ads run everywhere, and the spend follows whichever cities are cheapest to reach rather than the ones that need buyers. Some shows sell out early while others sit half empty, and the promoter only sees the problem when it is too late to fix.

Adsome's method rests on four steps:

One campaign per city, with a budget sized to the venue and the date.Ads made from material the tour already has, such as posters, press photos and live clips, with a version for every city and show date.Sales counted city by city in the promoter's own ticket system.Money moved during the run. When a city sells out, its budget goes to the cities that still have seats.

The studio reports the numbers behind the method. On two Swedish concert tours, results reported to the client in August 2026, Adsome put 187,852 kr into Meta advertising, and Meta tracked 1,653,964 kr in ticket purchases. On the stronger of the two tours, 76,362 kr in ads was followed by 941,289 kr in tracked purchases across 574 orders. The figures are Meta-tracked purchase values, not audited revenue. Two of the fourteen city campaigns had no pixel tracking and recorded no value.

"The problem on a tour is usually one Thursday night in one city that is not selling," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "When each city has its own budget and its own count, you can see that early and move money to it. That is most of the work. Good ads help. The plan decides where they run."

Adsome ties its fee to the outcome of each city. If a city sells under 40 percent of its seats, Adsome charges no fee for that city, and the fee rises when a city reaches 90 percent or more. The ad budget is paid by the promoter directly to Meta and Google.

The studio's guidance for promoters planning a tour is to set the city list and on-sale dates first, give each city its own budget before the first ad is made, and agree how tickets will be counted before launch. Without a sales count per city, there is no way to tell which cities need the money.

Adsome is also nominated at the Swedish Content Awards 2026, in the Finance & Technology category, for "Mellan Generationer", a documentary series made for the pension company Alecta. Winners are announced on 20 October 2026.

Adsome has published a 90-second explainer, "What is concert marketing? What a plan covers", at . More on Adsome's tour advertising is available at .

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search. More at .

Media contact Adsome Carl Ström...