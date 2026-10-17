Robert Don's In The Midst Of Darkness Becomes Amazon Bestseller In Three Categories, Revealing A Powerful Holocaust Family Story

MENAFN - GetNews)BMD Digital INC., a book publishing and promotion company, announces that Robert Don's memoir, In the Midst of Darkness, has achieved Amazon bestseller status in three categories: Sociology of Race Relations, General Sociology of Race Relations, and Holocaust Biographies. Drawing on a deeply personal family history, the memoir explores Holocaust survival, intergenerational trauma, inherited prejudice, and the unexpected power of compassion to heal longstanding divisions.

At the heart of the book is the story of Robert's mother, Rosa Laufer Don, a Holocaust survivor whose experiences shaped her family's understanding of history, identity, and prejudice. Growing up, Robert inherited his mother's hatred toward Germans without knowing that she had been rescued through the efforts of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist whose actions became widely known through Schindler's List.

A Family History That Challenges Inherited Prejudice

Robert discovered that his mother was a Schindler's List survivor on Yom Kippur Day, 1993, five years after her day. After he heard the Rabbi's sermon that day in synagogue, being the story of Schindler's List, his father told him something that she never did. They were six words he would never forget –“Your mother was on that list.” This revelation added a profound dimension to his understanding of her survival and the complicated legacy of trauma passed from one generation to the next.

The memoir examines how historical suffering can influence family relationships long after the original events have passed. Through his personal experiences, Robert explores how inherited fears and prejudices can shape perceptions of others, often without a full understanding of the history behind them.

One of the book's most moving episodes involves Robert's German stepmother, a woman he had been taught to despise. Despite this inherited animosity, she ultimately helped care for his dying mother, creating an unexpected moment of compassion and reconciliation within a family divided by painful history.

From Historical Trauma to Compassion and Reconciliation

In the Midst of Darkness invites readers to consider how understanding, empathy, and forgiveness can interrupt cycles of generational trauma. By bringing together Holocaust history and intimate family experiences, the memoir offers a personal perspective on resilience, emotional healing, and the possibility of reconciliation.

Inherited trauma related to the experiences of Holocaust survivors continues to affect people today. The numbers are staggering: there may be over 10 million people living with the legacy of this trauma, yet it's often unspoken. Of which, there may be 7-8 million descendants of survivors, who are Jewish that are impacted by generational trauma. That is approximately 50% of the world's Jewish population and doesn't even account for what subsequent and future generations may confront or will need to bear.

The book's Amazon bestseller achievement across three categories brings renewed attention to Robert's story and its enduring relevance to discussions of historical memory, prejudice, and family relationships.

Readers can purchase In the Midst of Darkness on Amazon and discover the story behind its powerful message.

For more information about the memoir, visit.

About BMD Digital INC.

BMD Digital INC. is a books industry company based in Skokie, Illinois, dedicated to bringing compelling literary works to readers. Through its involvement in book promotion and related initiatives, the company supports stories that explore history, personal experiences, and meaningful social themes. Its work includes promoting Robert Don's memoir, In the Midst of Darkness, which examines Holocaust survival, intergenerational trauma, inherited prejudice, and reconciliation. BMD Digital INC. aims to help important stories reach wider audiences, encouraging readers to engage with powerful personal narratives that foster historical understanding, compassion, and reflection on the experiences that shape families and future generations.