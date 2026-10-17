Etawah: Robbery Suspect, With Over 30 Cases Registered Against Him, Injured In Police Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Etawah, Oct 17 (IANS) Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a woman near Padiapura village on the Bharthana-Bidhuna road in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district after an encounter during a checking operation.

The accused, identified as Anuj Shakya, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg below the knee during the exchange of fire on Friday night, police said.

The injured accused was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bharthana for treatment. Police said they recovered Rs 700 linked to the robbery, a country-made pistol, cartridges and the Apache motorcycle reportedly used in the crime.

According to Rural Superintendent of Police Shrishchandra, more than 30 criminal cases have been registered against Shakya in several districts, including Etawah, Mainpuri, Fatehgarh and Auraiya. The cases reportedly involve robbery, theft, attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons and offences under the Gangsters Act.

Police said that on October 16, Sub-Inspectors Nitin Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar, along with other personnel, were conducting a checking operation on Bharthana Road, beyond the road connecting Jhindua Bridge to Gangaura. During the operation, a black Apache motorcycle approaching from Etawah was spotted.

When the police team signalled the rider to stop, he opened fire at the personnel with the intention of killing them, police said. The police team retaliated, and the rider sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was subsequently apprehended and taken to the Bharthana CHC for medical treatment.

The arrested man was identified as Anuj Shakya, also known as Anuj Kumar and Anuj Member. He is the son of Rajkumar and a resident of Rampura Shamsherganj under the Kishani police station area of Mainpuri district. He was riding a black Apache motorcycle bearing registration number UP 75 AN 1054, according to police.

During the operation, police recovered a.315-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and an empty cartridge lodged in the pistol's barrel. The motorcycle and Rs 700 connected to the woman's robbery were also seized. The recovery has been linked to Crime No. 244/2026 registered at Bharthana police station, police said.

A case concerning the robbery was registered under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police account. Further legal action is being taken under Sections 109(1) and 317(2) of the BNS and Sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Separate proceedings have also been initiated in connection with the alleged firing at the police team and the encounter.

Police said Shakya's criminal record includes cases registered at several police stations across different districts. In Etawah, cases involving robbery, attempted murder, offences under the Arms Act and the Gangsters Act were registered against him at Usrahar police station in 2023.

In Fatehgarh district, cases have been recorded at Jahanganj, Maudarwaja, Mohammadabad and Nawabganj police stations. In Mainpuri, his criminal activities are linked to cases registered at Kishani, Karhal, Dannahar, Kurra, Bichhwan and Kotwali police stations. Records also mention cases at Chhibramau police station in Kannauj and Airwakatra police station in Auraiya.

According to police, the details of the accused's criminal history have been compiled from records maintained by the respective police stations. Investigators are continuing to examine his alleged role in the woman's robbery, the recovered items and other circumstances surrounding the incident.