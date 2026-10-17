Can Cockroach Movement Reverse India's Democratic Decline?

MENAFN - Asia Times) More than 25,000 police officers were deployed across New Delhi recently to prevent demonstrations led by India's new youth-led political movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Government authorities had denied the CJP permission to protest on public-order grounds.

The ensuing security operation saw the authorities shut one in six metro stations in the capital, barricade dozens of central roads and cancel over 250 trains in what Indian rail officials called an “unprecedented closure.”

Thousands of protesters were detained, with documented accounts of police brutality. While the epicenter is in Delhi, protests have been documented in five other major cities.

The protests underscore a paradox at the heart of Indian politics. On the one hand, they show just how far India's democracy has declined. On the other, they offer up glimmers of the key ingredients needed for democratic renewal: widening political participation, greater opposition coordination and mobilization around concrete demands.

The protests grew out of discontent over a nationwide electoral roll review known as the Special Intensive Revision. The revision, which began in 2025, has removed more than 130 million names from eligible voter lists – almost a tenth of India's entire population.

India's Election Commission has led the revision and says it is necessary to remove duplicate and ineligible voters. But critics allege the review has political motivations.

In the state of West Bengal earlier in 2026, almost 12% of registered voters were removed from voter rolls before India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sailed to an election victory in a state it had not previously governed.