Rahul Gandhi Amplified Youth Voices Against Injustice, Says Amit Chavda

Rahul Gandhi Amplifies Youth Voices: Amit Chavda

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda on Saturday highlighted how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had given voice to the aspirations and grievances of the country's youth, who were raising concerns over alleged paper leaks, voter theft and various forms of injustice. Speaking on the CJP-led protest in Delhi, Chavda said Rahul Gandhi had not only raised awareness among young people across the country but had also amplified their voices, bringing their concerns and dissatisfaction into public view.

Emphasising the role of the younger generation in the protest, Chavda said, "The way Rahul Gandhi has raised awareness among the youth across the country, not just by creating awareness, but by amplifying their voices, has brought the aspirations and the deep-seated indignation of the younger generation out onto the streets for all to see. Today, the nation's youth are raising their voices against this government to secure their future and protect democracy.”

Chavda further alleged that the government was unsettled by the growing participation of young people in protests and was responding with rhetoric instead of addressing their concerns. He cited paper leaks, alleged voter theft and other forms of injustice as issues that had prompted members of Generation Z to take to the streets.“Frightened by this, the government is resorting to all sorts of erratic rhetoric. Whether it is paper leaks, the theft of votes, or various forms of injustice, the country's 'Gen Z' has taken to the streets to protest against these issues. A leader like Rahul Gandhi has given a voice to this generation, articulating their hardships, their suffering, and their concerns. I believe the government is afraid, and this new generation is now fighting a battle for a new kind of freedom," Chavda added.

Activists Detained During Delhi Protest

Meanwhile, Delhi police have placed Abhijeet Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

The "Lehra Do Tiranga" march was called by the CJP to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voter lists. Apart from Dipke, several student and political activists were detained during the demonstrations. These included All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was detained near Mandi House. More than 150 demonstrators were also taken into custody. Central Park was closed for two days, with heavy barricading and the deployment of paramilitary forces in the area amid heightened security arrangements. (ANI)

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