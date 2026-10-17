Varanasi To Host IAF's 94Th Anniversary Air Show 'Wings Over Ganges'

Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will host the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat from October 22 to October 25, with fighter aircraft, aerobatic formations and helicopter displays expected to be part of the event.

'Wings Over Ganges' to Mark 94th IAF Anniversary

According to the statement by Wing Commander Debartho Dhar, Public Relations Officer and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Prayagraj, the aerial display, titled“Wings Over Ganges”, is being organised as part of celebrations marking the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The event will showcase the force's flying capabilities against the backdrop of the Ganga and the historic city of Varanasi.

Star Attractions and Aircraft on Display

The IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team are scheduled to participate in the event, demonstrating aerobatic manoeuvres, precision flying and coordinated formations. The display is expected to feature several aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, along with frontline fighter aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale.

Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also scheduled to participate, highlighting joint operational capabilities.

Aimed at Inspiring Youth and Increasing Awareness

The event is also aimed at increasing public awareness about the Indian Air Force and encouraging youth to explore careers in aviation and aerospace technology. It will provide an opportunity for visitors to learn about the training, technology and coordination involved in aerial operations, the statement said.

The theme“Wings Over Ganges” brings together the cultural heritage of Varanasi and the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force, with the Ganga serving as the backdrop for the aerial display. The event is expected to be a key part of the Air Force Day celebrations, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to witness the IAF's aircraft and display teams in action.

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