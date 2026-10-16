Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
White House Official Says Press Secretary Leaving After Just Few Days On The Job

White House Official Says Press Secretary Leaving After Just Few Days On The Job


Date: 2026-10-16 11:20:38

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is leaving her current position after just a few days on the job, following a widely criticized press briefing debut and intense scrutiny surrounding her resume.

Asked about reports that Zacharia was "transitioning" out of the role, a White House official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity.

MENAFN16102026000063011010ID1111822627


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search