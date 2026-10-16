White House Official Says Press Secretary Leaving After Just Few Days On The Job
Washington: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is leaving her current position after just a few days on the job, following a widely criticized press briefing debut and intense scrutiny surrounding her resume.
Asked about reports that Zacharia was "transitioning" out of the role, a White House official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity.
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