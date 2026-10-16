Fursan Hispania Welcomes 500 Young Talents Into The 2026/2027 Season, With AIX Investment Group As Partner

Fursan Hispania, football academy founded by former Real Madrid defender Míchel Salgado, has opened its 2026/27 season with 500 young and talented players.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new players range from beginners taking their first touches to teenagers competing for a place in the academy's squads. The intake reflects the rising demand for high-quality football education in the Emirates. Training is now underway, with coaches focusing on technical skill, tactical understanding and the academy's core values: discipline, respect and teamwork.A Spanish football education in DubaiSince Salgado launched the academy in 2014, Fursan Hispania has brought Spanish football methods to young players in the UAE. Sessions emphasise possession, intelligent movement and quick decision-making. The academy's success also led to a professional first team, formed in 2020, which gives young players a clear pathway from grassroots football to the senior game.AIX Investment Group: partners in a healthy sports communityAIX Investment Group, the Dubai-based firm with offices in the Burj Khalifa and Zurich, has been a partner of Fursan Hispania since 2021. Together, they share a common goal: developing a healthy, active sports community where young talents can grow, learn and thrive. As part of this partnership, AIX also joined the launch of the Iker Casillas Academy's first goalkeeper training centre in Dubai, created together with Fursan Hispania.Over the years, AIX has worked alongside the academy as it has grown, helping create more opportunities for young players and encouraging the values that sport teaches: hard work, teamwork and respect for others.This partnership is part of AIX's commitment to the community through its platform We Are The Future, which also includes youth football initiatives with the Iker Casillas Academy and RC Celta. For AIX, helping young people discover their potential through sport is an investment in a healthier, stronger community.Looking aheadWith 500 players, an experienced coaching team and committed partners, Fursan Hispania starts the new season full of optimism. As the first whistles sound across Dubai's training pitches, one thing is clear: the next generation of UAE football talent is in good hands.

Anamarija Kalan

AIX Investment

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Fursan Hispania Welcomes 500 Young Talents into the 2026/2027 Season, with AIX Investment Group as Partner News Provided By AIX Investment October 16, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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