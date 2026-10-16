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Artavazd Pelechian's Restored Films Featured At New York Film Festival


Date: 2026-10-16 11:06:53

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Filmmaker Artavazd Pelechian, whose career spans the Soviet era, recently had eight of his restored works showcased at the New York Film Festival (NYFF). Pelechian's admirers have long awaited broader recognition for his distinctive approach to cinema.

His concise body of work includes 13 films, predominantly shorts, along with two features that are just over an hour in length. Aside from 2019's Nature, he has not released new material since 1994. Despite this, his international profile has gradually risen, leading to 4K restorations of many of his films, which premiered at various festivals throughout 2026.

Pelechian studied at Moscow's prestigious All-Union State Institute of Cinematography in the 1960s, where he and his peers engaged with the pioneering works of Soviet directors such as Sergei Eisenstein, Vsevolod Pudovkin, and Dziga Vertov. However, Pelechian developed his own unique method, which he termed“distance montage.” All of his films are montage-based, featuring complex arrangements of shots united by specific themes. In a 1990s conversation with Scott MacDonald, Pelechian elaborated on his technique, distinguishing it from the conventional understanding of montage:

A still from his 1975 film, The Seasons, exemplifies his distinctive visual style.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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