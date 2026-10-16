Paris Guide For Art Basel Attendees Features Dining, Hotels, Shopping

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new guide provides recommendations for dining, accommodation, and shopping infor attendees of. The list includes popular art-world favorites, aiming to assist visitors in navigating the French capital.

For dining, Le Grand Café, which opened in May of last year, is highlighted for its proximity to the fair and its Belle Époque grandeur, offering a modern take on brasserie food. Sugaar, located off Boulevard Saint-Germain, is praised for its Basque cuisine. Loulou, situated at the Louvre Carrousel, is a consistent favorite during Fashion Week and is expected to attract the art crowd for its pizza and white burgundy. For coffee, Nuances, a handcrafted coffee and matcha café, has multiple locations across the city.

Regarding hotels, the guide suggests several luxury options. Hotel 1 Place Vendôme, a boutique hotel owned by the family behind Chopard, features design elements referencing the Swiss jewelry brand. La Réserve, with several locations, is noted for its luxury status and its position in the Golden Triangle area, close to the Grand Palais. La Maison Champs-Élysées, also in the Golden Triangle area, is another Fashion Week favorite, offering an intimate atmosphere. Fouquet's Paris is recommended for its location and personalized service, with its namesake restaurant serving brasserie food all day.

Shopping recommendations include Paul Bert Serpette, an antiques market, though visitors should verify its hours as stalls are closed midweek. For vintage fashion, Gabrielle Geppert in the 1st arrondissement offers items from Chanel, YSL from the '90s, and limited-edition Hermès. Nearby on Rue Saint-Honoré, Miller is a good option for vintage jewelry. On the Left Bank, off Boulevard Saint-Germain, Rubirosa is known for its button-down shirts and cashmere sweaters, while Sabbia Rosa, a short walk away, offers silk nightgowns with Chantilly lace.

We previously reported:

London's art scene during Frieze, running from October 14 to 18, will feature new dining spots, classic hotels, and shopping destinations.

Artcurial Paris will hold two sales on October 24, 2026, offering works by Maurice Denis, Pierre Bonnard, Paul Gauguin, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and more.

Artnet News and Caper released a guide to 35 New York City restaurants that are popular with art professionals, including new institutional eateries and

Source: Artnet News