Enriched Life Experiences May Help Impact Of Trauma On Aging Brains

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Canberra: An Australian study reveals that building cognitive reserve through enriching life experiences can significantly reduce the long-term cognitive and psychological impacts of trauma in older adults.

The study, involving 745 adults aged 50 to 86, explored the effect of traumatic events on cognitive function. Participants completed several assessments to measure their traumatic event exposure, post-traumatic stress symptoms and cognitive performance, according to a statement released recently by Australia's Adelaide University.

About 87 percent of participants reported at least one direct traumatic experience, said Sabrina Sghirripa, a researcher at Adelaide University and lead author of the study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

"However, not everyone who experiences trauma develops cognitive deficits in later life, suggesting protective factors, including cognitive reserve, may promote resilience," Sghirripa said.

Researchers found that people with higher cognitive reserve were less likely to be affected by post-traumatic stress symptoms and maintained better cognition in the face of exposure to traumatic events.

Cognitive reserve refers to the brain's adaptability in maintaining cognitive abilities as it ages. It can be built throughout life by enriching experiences such as education and leisure activities, the study showed.

The findings suggest that developing cognitive reserve may help reduce the cognitive and psychological impacts of trauma, Sghirripa said, adding that interventions like leisure activities and social engagement could benefit older members of the community in building cognitive reserve.

"Staying socially connected and engaged in meaningful activities may help protect cognitive and mental health in later life," even among people who have had many adverse life experiences, she said.