Ruijin Baibaole E-Commerce Co. Ltd. To Exhibit At Five Major International Trade Shows Across China And Hong Kong In October And November 2026

Showcasing Magnetic Building Blocks, Drawing Boards, and Die-Cast Toy Vehicles

RUJIN, China - October 5, 2026 - Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd., a supplier of children's toys for the global market, is pleased to announce that its team will participate in five major international trade exhibitions in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Guangzhou from October 20 to November 4, 2026. The company will present its latest collections of magnetic building blocks, drawing boards, and die-cast toy vehicles to buyers, distributors, brand owners, and cross-border sellers.

A Strategic Presence During Peak Sourcing Season

The October and November period is one of the most important sourcing seasons for global toy, gift, and home product buyers preparing for year-end holidays and the following sales cycle. By exhibiting at five concurrent events across four major commercial hubs, Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. aims to make it easier for international buyers to meet the team, review products in person, and discuss cooperation opportunities.

The China (Shenzhen) International Gift & Home Products Fair is a major trade platform for gifts, home products, and consumer goods in the Asia-Pacific region. It attracts professional buyers from department stores, e-commerce platforms, distributors, and retail chains. For toy suppliers, this fair offers valuable exposure to gift and seasonal product buyers.

Mega Show Part 1 in Hong Kong is a well-established sourcing event for Asian-made products, including gifts, premiums, housewares, toys, baby products, and lifestyle items. It is widely attended by international buyers during their autumn South China sourcing trips.

The China Toy Expo in Shanghai is one of the leading toy industry events in China. It brings together toy manufacturers, brand owners, licensing companies, and buyers from around the world, making it an important platform for product launches and business matching.

The Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, is China's largest and most comprehensive international trade event. Phase 2 focuses on daily consumer goods, home products, and gifts, while Phase 3 covers toys, children's products, textiles, and related categories. Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. will exhibit in both phases, giving buyers two opportunities to visit.

Three Product Lines for Global Buyers

At each exhibition, Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. will focus on three product categories that are suitable for cross-border e-commerce, wholesale, retail distribution, and gift channels.

Magnetic Building Blocks

Magnetic building blocks are an educational and creative toy category that combines play with hands-on learning. They help children develop spatial awareness, fine motor skills, color recognition, and basic engineering thinking. The products are designed with child-safe materials, strong magnetic connections, and a variety of shapes and colors. They are suitable for families, schools, toy stores, and online sellers.

Drawing Boards

Drawing boards offer a screen-free activity for children and are widely used at home, in classrooms, and during travel. They encourage drawing, writing, early learning, and creative expression. Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. offers drawing boards with reusable surfaces and child-friendly designs, making them a practical choice for parents who want educational and entertaining toys.

Die-Cast Toy Vehicles

Die-cast toy vehicles are popular with both children and adult collectors. They are valued for their realistic details, durable construction, and wide range of models. These toys work well in retail stores, online marketplaces, gift shops, and collector channels. The company offers a variety of designs to meet different market preferences.

Why Visit Our Booths

Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. offers several advantages for international buyers and cross-border sellers.

- Factory-direct supply, helping buyers improve margins and control costs.

- Customization support for packaging, branding, and product selection.

- Products manufactured with international safety standards in mind, including CPC and EN71 requirements.

- Proven designs suitable for different markets and sales channels.

- A professional team available for on-site product demonstrations and business discussions.

Visit Us at the Shows

Cross-border sellers, brand owners, distributors, wholesalers, and procurement professionals are warmly invited to visit our booths at any of the five exhibitions listed above. Our team will be available to show the latest magnetic building blocks, drawing boards, and die-cast toy vehicles, and to discuss partnership opportunities.

For more information, please contact our sales team or visit our booth during the exhibitions.

About Us

Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. is a supplier of children's toys for the global market, with a focus on magnetic building blocks, drawing boards, and die-cast toy vehicles. The company is committed to providing safe, innovative, and high-value toy products for children and families around the world.