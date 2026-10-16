TCR Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The TCR Therapy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 50+ pipeline TCR Therapy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 16, 2026 - DelveInsight's “TCR Therapy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the TCR Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the TCR Therapy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the TCR Therapy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the TCR Therapy Pipeline @ TCR Therapy Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the TCR Therapy Pipeline Report



On October 7, 2026 -A review published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology summarized data presented at ASCO 2026. The KRAS G12V-targeted therapy CRTKVA11-N04 showed a preliminary objective response rate (ORR) of 33% among six evaluable patients. Separately, PRAME-targeted anzu-cel demonstrated a confirmed ORR of 56% in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic melanoma. These findings highlight the potential of TCR-engineered T-cell therapies in solid tumors.

On October 13, 2026 - Zelluna ASA announced an upcoming clinical progress update for its TCR-NK therapy. The company announced that it will provide an update on its ongoing Phase I ZIMA-101 study of ZI-MA4-1, a MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK cell therapy for advanced solid tumors, alongside its Q3 2026 financial results on November 5, 2026.

In September, 2026 – TScan Therapeutics advanced two in vivo-engineered TCR-T candidates for solid tumors. TScan Therapeutics announced that its PRAME- and MAGE-A4-targeting candidates had advanced to IND-enabling studies, with Phase I development planned for Q4 2027. The company also reported a strategic reorganization and paused further enrollment in its Phase III ALLOHA-2 trial because of funding constraints.

DelveInsight's TCR Therapy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for TCR Therapy treatment.

The leading TCR Therapy Companies such as Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, Altimmune, Immatics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Treadwell Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Immatics N.V. and others. Promising TCR Therapy Pipeline Therapies such as Fludarabine, Aldesleukin, Blinatumomab, Cyclophosphamide, Tebentafusp, Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, ALT-801 and others.

Get insights into TCR Therapy Clinical Trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ TCR Therapy Treatment Drugs

TCR Therapy Overview

The T-cell receptor (TCR) is a molecule found on the surface of T cells, or T lymphocytes, that is responsible for recognizing fragments of antigen as peptides bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules. The binding between TCR and antigen peptides is of relatively low affinity and is degenerate, that is, many TCRs recognize the same antigen peptide and many antigen peptides are recognized by the same TCR. The TCR is composed of two different protein chains (that is, it is a heterodimer). In humans, in 95% of T cells the TCR consists of an alpha (a) chain and a beta (ß) chain (encoded by TRA and TRB, respectively), whereas in 5% of T cells the TCR consists of gamma and delta (?/d) chains (encoded by TRG and TRD, respectively). This ratio changes during ontogeny and in diseased states (such as leukemia). It also differs between species. Orthologues of the 4 loci have been mapped in various species. Each locus can produce a variety of polypeptides with constant and variable regions.

TCR Therapy Emerging Drugs Profile

IMC F106C: Immunocore

Brenetafusp (IMC-F106C; formerly Renetafusp) is a first-in-class PRAME × CD3 ImmTAC (Immune Mobilizing Monoclonal T-cell Receptor Against Cancer) bispecific T-cell engager being developed by Immunocore for advanced cutaneous melanoma and other PRAME-expressing solid tumors in HLA-A*02:01-positive patients. Updated Phase I/II results presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in heavily pretreated advanced melanoma, with a 56% disease control rate (11% partial response and 44% stable disease), increasing to 58% in PRAME-positive tumors, along with a median progression-free survival of 4.2 months and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) molecular responses in 42% of PRAME-positive patients. The therapy also demonstrated a manageable safety profile, with predominantly low-grade cytokine release syndrome and rash, supporting its feasibility for outpatient administration. Based on these encouraging findings, Immunocore initiated the global Phase III PRISM-MEL-301 (NCT06112314) trial evaluating brenetafusp in combination with nivolumab versus standard nivolumab-based therapy as first-line treatment for unresectable Stage III/IV cutaneous melanoma, marking the first Phase III evaluation of a PRAME-targeted therapy in melanoma.

Pemvidutide: Altimmune

Pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801) is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. By combining GLP-1 and glucagon activity in a single peptide, pemvidutide has the potential to achieve weight loss comparable to bariatric surgery. Pemvidutide also has been shown to increase the breakdown of fat and its mobilization within the liver, which may have beneficial effects on insulin resistance, a common problem in people with obesity. Pemvidutide incorporates the EuPortTM domain, a proprietary technology that increases its serum half-life for weekly dosing while slowing the entry of pemvidutide into the bloodstream, which may improve its tolerability. In a Phase I clinical study, pemvidutide demonstrated striking reductions in body weight, liver fat and serum lipids. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Alcoholic liver disorder, Alcoholism, MASH, and Obesity.

TSC-100: TScan Therapeutics

TSC-100 is HA-1 and HA-2 specific TCR-T candidates directed at eliminating native blood cells, including residual cancer cells, in target-positive and HLA-A*02:01-positive patients undergoing HCT. The TSC-100 and TSC-101 TCRs were identified using ReceptorScan from hundreds of millions of CD8+T cells. The therapies is designed to elicit an anti-tumor response in patients by targeting HA-1 or HA-2 minor antigens, which are present on malignant and normal blood cells of patients but not on any of the new, donor-derived blood cells. We believe that donor T cells engineered to express an HA-1 or HA-2 specific TCR will generate an anti-tumor effect in patients, leading to a reduction in relapse rates and an increase in long-term survival. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Cancer.

The TCR Therapy Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of TCR Therapy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for TCR Therapy Treatment.

TCR Therapy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

TCR Therapy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the TCR Therapy market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the TCR Therapy Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New TCR Therapy Drugs

TCR Therapy Companies

Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, Altimmune, Immatics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Treadwell Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Immatics N.V. and others.

TCR Therapy Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

TCR Therapy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ TCR Therapy Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the TCR Therapy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

TCR Therapy Companies- Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, Altimmune, Immatics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Treadwell Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Immatics N.V. and others.

TCR Therapy Pipeline Therapies- Fludarabine, Aldesleukin, Blinatumomab, Cyclophosphamide, Tebentafusp, Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, ALT-801 and others.

TCR Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination TCR Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Download DelveInsight's in-depth TCR Therapy Pipeline report today! @ TCR Therapy Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryTCR-Therapy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentTCR-Therapy – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)IMC F106C: ImmunocoreDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Pemvidutide - AltimmuneDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TSC-100: TScan TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsTCR-Therapy Key CompaniesTCR-Therapy Key ProductsTCR-Therapy- Unmet NeedsTCR-Therapy- Market Drivers and BarriersTCR-Therapy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionTCR-Therapy Analyst ViewsTCR-Therapy Key CompaniesAppendix

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