Peoplespicks Launches Sports Prediction Platform With Public Performance Tracking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subscription-based platform publishes sports predictions and maintains a publicly accessible record of results across six sports

KATY, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeoplesPicks, a sports prediction and research platform operated by Global Signature LLC, has announced the launch of its subscription-based service, which provides sports predictions alongside a publicly accessible performance record. The platform allows users to review historical predictions, including both correct and incorrect outcomes.







PeoplesPicks publishes predictions before sporting events begin and records their outcomes afterward. The system is designed to provide greater transparency into prediction performance, allowing users to examine individual results rather than relying solely on reported success rates.

"One of the challenges with sports predictions is finding reliable historical performance information," said Dan Peoples, Founder of PeoplesPicks. "We developed a system where users can review our published predictions and their outcomes. Our goal is to make that information accessible so people can evaluate the results themselves."

According to company records, PeoplesPicks has recorded 136 correct predictions and 85 incorrect predictions since August 12, representing a reported accuracy rate of approximately 61.5%. The figures cover six sports, including baseball and hockey. Historical results are available for public review through the company's website.

The platform also provides predictions during live sporting events, including halftime assessments. PeoplesPicks reports that its live and halftime predictions have recorded 28 correct outcomes and 16 incorrect outcomes since the tracking period began.

In addition to publishing historical results, PeoplesPicks offers subscription-based access to sports predictions and research. Membership costs $50 per sport monthly, while its Advanced Strategies service, which includes additional live and halftime predictions, is available for $100 weekly.

Members on the $50 per-sport plan receive the following month free if the public record finishes any calendar month below 54%. The offer does not apply to Advanced Strategies, and full terms are posted on the company's website.

PeoplesPicks covers the NBA through the regular season and adds college basketball when its season opens in November.

The platform operates as an informational service and does not accept, place, facilitate, or settle sports wagers. Historical prediction performance does not guarantee future outcomes.

About PeoplesPicks

PeoplesPicks is a Texas-based sports prediction and research platform operated by Global Signature LLC. The company provides subscription-based sports predictions, performance tracking, and research across multiple sports. Its publicly accessible record allows users to review historical predictions and outcomes. PeoplesPicks is not a sportsbook or gambling operator and does not process wagers. The service is intended for informational and entertainment purposes for adults aged 21 and older. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Dan Peoples PeoplesPicks Email:... Website: +1 (310) 844-3228