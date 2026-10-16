Russian Attack Damages Homes In Kharkiv, Over 100 Windows Shattered
“Damage to residential buildings has been reported in the Slobidskyi district. According to preliminary information, more than 100 windows have been shattered,” the statement said.
An inspection of the impact site is ongoing.Read also: Russian forces strike energy facility in Ternopil region
As reported, Russian forces attacked three districts of Kharkiv in the morning of October 16. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, strikes hit a market as well as energy and transport infrastructure. Two people were reported killed and 17 injured.
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