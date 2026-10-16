Changan Automobile Brings Its Global Product Lineup To Mondial De L'auto, Deepening Its Long-Term Presence In Latin America



Changan Automobile is appearing at Mondial de l'Auto 2026 under the theme“Firmly Rooted, Growing Together,” announcing upgrades to its Vast Ocean Plan and underscoring its firm resolve to advance its globalisation strategy and move toward global system-based operations.

The CHANGAN CS55 PLUS BlueCore HEV is presented at the show, fully demonstrating the strength of BlueCore Ultra Hybrid technology, and will continue to be rolled out across Latin America.

The champion model CHANGAN NEVO Q05 makes its European debut; it has been successively launched in Colombia and Uruguay since August this year and will subsequently enter Ecuador, Chile, Peru and other Latin American countries.

CHANGAN DEEPAL and AVATR are advancing their Latin American layout as planned; the AVATR CONCEPT T09 makes its global premiere at the show, leading the brands' move upmarket. Luís Figo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has been appointed the Changan Product Experience Ambassador, supporting Changan's brand communications globally and in Latin America.

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondial de l'Auto 2026 has officially opened. Changan Automobile is hosting a global launch event under the theme“Firmly Rooted, Growing Together”, bringing its global product lineup and unveiling initiatives across brand, products, services and marketing, advancing the global Vast Ocean Plan.









In 2025, it sold 2.913 million vehicles worldwide, up 8.5% year-on-year, including 1.109 million new energy vehicles, up 51%, and 637,000 vehicles overseas, up 18.9%.







Looking ahead, Changan is upgrading its Vast Ocean Plan, with more than 40 all-new global models planned and overseas production capacity exceeding 800,000 units. Latin America is a key strategic market. Upholding the principle“In Latin America, For Latin America,” and drawing on its global R&D system spread across five countries and nine centres, Changan is accelerating its transition from product export to industrial local establishment.







The CHANGAN CS55 PLUS BlueCore HEV adopts the iDE-H architecture with no external charging required, and will continue to be progressively introduced to the Latin American market. The NEVO Q05 is a leading-selling family electric SUV in China; it has launched in Colombia and Uruguay, with upcoming launches in Ecuador, Chile and Peru. DEEPAL S05 and S07 will expand across Latin America, while the AVATR CONCEPT T09 makes its global premiere to spearhead premium-brand expansion.

Changan applies uniform global validation standards. Its withU customer-care brand covers after-sales, maintenance, roadside assistance and service network. For Latin America, Changan will improve spare-parts supply, roadside support and complementary services.

Going forward, Changan will remain focused on the Vast Ocean Plan, accelerate new-energy and intelligent product development, deepen its operational system in Latin America, and cooperate with local partners to deliver safer, more efficient and smarter mobility solutions.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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