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Dollar Bureau Takes #1 Spot in Singapore Financial Advisor Ranking, With Five Top-3 Placements Across Third-Party Websites

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dollar Bureau has been ranked across multiple third-party lists of Singapore's best financial advisors, including being ranked #1 in Mirchelleymuses' list of Singapore's top financial advisor firms.The recognition places Dollar Bureau alongside some of Singapore's most established names in financial planning and comes as the company surpasses 3,000 Singaporeans helped through its financial advisory network.Mirchelleymuses ranked Dollar Bureau #1, awarding it full marks for its client-centric approach as well as 5/5 scores for its Google reviews, Facebook reviews, overall reviews and review consistency.But the recognition extends beyond a single ranking.SingaReviews ranks Dollar Bureau #2 among financial advisors in Singapore, highlighting its financial education, investment guidance and retirement planning services.MoreBetter ranks Dollar Bureau #3 in its list of the seven best financial advisors in Singapore, while reporting a 5.0-star Google rating, verified in September 2026.Investment platform Kilde also places Dollar Bureau #3 in its guide to the best financial advisors in Singapore, recognising the company for personalised financial guidance.Dollar Bureau is additionally ranked #5 by TheBestSingapore in its list of the five best financial advisors in Singapore.The platform has also been included among Singapore's best financial planners by A1 Credit, which named Dollar Bureau its“Best For Financial Advising For Beginners”, while BestInSingapore features Dollar Bureau among its nine best financial advisors in Singapore for 2026.Taken together, these rankings have positioned Dollar Bureau as one of the most consistently recognised names across Singapore's online financial advisor comparisons across Singapore.The recognition is backed by growing consumer adoption.Since its launch in 2019, Dollar Bureau has helped more than 3,000 Singaporeans navigate their financial options while its financial content reached more than 30,000 readers each month.Customer reviews have also remained strong.Based on the currently reported ratings and review counts across Google and Trustpilot, Dollar Bureau has a weighted average rating of approximately 4.9 out of 5 stars.MoreBetter reports a 5.0/5 Google rating, while Dollar Bureau's Trustpilot profile holds a 4.2/5 TrustScore across nine reviews, with 78% of reviewers awarding the company five stars.For Dollar Bureau founder Muhammad Firdaus Syazwani, the rankings are validation of a model built around helping consumers understand their options before making major financial commitments.“Seeing Dollar Bureau ranked at the top of lists of Singapore's best financial advisors is something we're incredibly proud of, especially when the recognition is coming from multiple third-party websites,” Firdaus said.“But the number that matters most to us is the 3,000-plus people who have trusted Dollar Bureau to help them with their finances.”“Financial advice can have an impact on someone for decades. We believe people deserve to understand exactly what they're buying, why they're buying it, and whether there are better alternatives before making that commitment.”Dollar Bureau was launched in 2019 with a focus on making insurance, investing, and financial planning easier for everyday Singaporeans to understand.Its approach combines financial education with personalised financial advisory support across areas such as insurance planning, investment planning, retirement planning, CPF, and broader financial planning.Dollar Bureau works with a carefully selected network of financial advisors and applies its own vetting process before advisors are accepted into its network.The objective is to give consumers access to personalised financial guidance while reducing the product-driven approach commonly associated with the financial advisory industry.“There's no shortage of financial information online, but having more information doesn't necessarily make financial decisions easier,” Firdaus added.“What we're trying to do is bridge that gap between education and actual advice.”“You should be able to understand your options, compare them properly and then speak to someone who looks at your finances holistically rather than starting with a product they want to sell.”With a #1 ranking, several top-three and top-five placements, more than 3,000 Singaporeans helped, and an approximately 4.9/5 weighted customer rating across Google and Trustpilot, Dollar Bureau's growing recognition reflects its broader ambition to become one of Singapore's most trusted names in personal finance and financial planning.

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Dollar Bureau Named Best Financial Advisor in Singapore Across Leading Websites News Provided By Fur Media Pte. Ltd. October 16, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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