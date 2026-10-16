Crypto News: Remittix Confirms Its Four-Product Payfi Ecosystem Ahead Of Launch As Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50 And Shiba Inu Bulls Chase $0.00005

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed a connected four-product ecosystem built around PayFi, Remittix Markets, its mobile wallet and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX launch.









The ecosystem gives Remittix several routes to attract users and generate recurring activity. PayFi targets international transfers, Markets serves perpetual traders, the wallet provides the onboarding layer and Earn is designed to keep eligible crypto and stablecoin holdings active inside the platform.

The announcement arrives as a bullish Dogecoin price prediction targets $0.50 and Shiba Inu holders chase a return to $0.00005. Both memecoin forecasts depend on a major recovery in retail demand, while Remittix approaches the same market with products already moving through testing and live use.

PayFi Sits at the Center of Remittix

PayFi is the primary Remittix proposition, targeting the trillion-dollar global remittance opportunity. Eligible transfers can be funded with supported digital assets while fiat is delivered through compatible bank accounts.

One thousand invited RTX holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes. USDT and USDC are supported across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with additional assets, networks and fiat currencies planned.

The design can serve international workers, freelancers, suppliers and crypto holders seeking a simpler connection to everyday banking.

Markets, Wallet and Earn Expand the RTX Economy

Remittix Markets is live with hundreds of perpetual pairs and over $50 million in volume. Its traders provide an existing audience for PayFi, wallet and Earn services.

The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, while an Android edition awaits approval. A planned rebuild will integrate the product suite.

Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY. Together, the four products can create activity through transfers, trading, wallet balances and earning.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50 as SHIB Eyes $0.00005

Dogecoin recently traded near $0.08, placing a $0.50 target at more than six times its current value. The bullish case depends on renewed retail participation, stronger market liquidity and DOGE recovering its role as the leading memecoin during the next speculative rotation.

Shiba Inu recently traded near $0.000005, making $0.00005 a potential tenfold move. A recovery of that size would require stronger trading activity, sustained community demand and renewed attention across the wider Shiba Inu ecosystem.

DOGE and SHIB remain powerful community assets, but their next major rallies rely heavily on market sentiment. Remittix adds a utility-led alternative through PayFi and an ecosystem that already spans payments, perpetual trading, mobile access and planned earning products.

Four Products Strengthen the Remittix Launch Setup

Remittix is nearing $33 million raised from more than 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX is currently available at $0.28, while $0.46 is the announced final presale tier and planned minimum exchange launch price.

With November 24 locked in, the remaining presale period gives buyers a final opportunity to enter before public trading begins. PayFi supplies the primary real-world use case, while Markets, Wallet and Earn broaden the routes through which users can enter and remain inside the RTX economy.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

Website:

X:

Media Contact

Company: Remittix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at