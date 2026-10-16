7 Key Mid-Term Positions That Identify Candidates Who Support The Construction Industry

James F. Gallagher, P.E. F.ASCE, Principal Resolution Management Consultants

Politicians' positions on infrastructure funding, labor laws, regulatory policies, taxation, investment, etc. can potentially impact the construction industry.

- James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCEMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a disappointingly flat year in 2025, the construction industry appears to be back on a growth track in 2026. However, the upcoming mid-term elections have the potential to derail that growth, depending on which national and state candidates are elected. The positions of those politicians who win can affect everything from infrastructure funding and labor laws to regulatory policies, taxation and private investment; ultimately having significant impact on the industry's momentum.“The outcome of the mid-term elections in 2026 is difficult to predict as polling indicates a fairly even split as to which party will win the majority in the Senate, House and in numerous other state and local elections. If construction matters, it will be important for individuals, companies and associations to take a closer look into candidates' positions and support the ones that will positively impact the industry,” said James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE and Principal of Resolution Management Consultants, a thought leader in construction dispute resolution.Gallagher has assembled a list of 7 consequential positions that identify those candidates who will foster growth for the construction industry. They are:1) Supporting stable monetary policyThe construction industry will do best in an environment that supports maximizing employment while stabilizing prices and interest to minimize inflation and volatility.2) Pursuing leadership in international economic policyUtilizing import duties and taxes, supply chain efficiency, and supporting the global value of the dollar to enhance global economic leadership will help the industry in the long term. This policy can also stimulate domestic production that lowers costs through proximity to the sources of production, as well as making the supply chain more efficient by shortening it to provide faster access to materials.3) Supporting a more traditional energy policyLimiting sources of energy and adding regulations have a tendency to raise energy prices. Energy deregulation and support for traditional forms of energey generally reduces overall energy costs, a major expense in construction.4) In favor of private enterprise over government expansion & regulationOpening opportunities and reducing regulation provides the potential to achieve goals more quickly and less expensively.5) Enhancing and deregulating human resource policyLimiting business growth through wage standards and increasing regulation can inhibit construction growth.6) Tax policy that supports growth and productionU.S. tax policy can have a significant effect on growth in the construction industry. Taxes are a necessary evil but the revenue strategy should be designed to stimulate growth and production instead of well-meaning programs that make a limited contribution to productivity and stimulation of investment.7) Supporting advances in technologyNew technology, such as artificial intelligence, can be advantageous in making up for the construction workforce shortage, improve safety, reduce disputes and increase efficiency.“Looking at political candidates through a“construction industry lens” will enhance the potential for government to help solve challenges and continue to move the construction industry, and America, forward,” said Gallagher.---------------------About Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.Resolution Management Consultants, Inc. (RMC) is a nationally recognized consulting firm headquartered in Marlton, NJ. RMC operates two complementary practice areas: 1) construction planning and management aspect − helping clients build more successful projects, and 2) litigation support, providing analysis and expert witnes testimongy should matters go to court. Founded in 1993 by veterans in the construction, contracting and engineering professions, RMC has assisted numerous private owners, public agencies and contractors in achieving project goals or resolving cost and resolving cost and time disputes between the contracting parties.Resolution Management Consultants5 Greentree Centre, Suite 311525 Route 73 NorthMarlton, NJ 08053Email:...Phone: 800-390-8800Website:LinkedIn:X:Facebook:# # #

Leo Levinson

GroupLevinson Public Relations

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7 Key Mid-Term Positions That Identify Candidates Who Support The Construction Industry News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations October 16, 2026, 21:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Politics



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