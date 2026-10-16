Mondosol Crowdfunding Campaign Surpasses 300% Of Goal: Five Early Believers Fuel Multilingual Language Learning Platform

Mondosol – Learn a Language, Meet the World. Crowdfunding campaign on Ulule.

Mondosol 3D character with headphones celebrating language learning milestones.

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Campaign extended to April 1, 2027 - still time to become a founding member

RINGERIKE, NORWAY, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mondosol, a multilingual language learning platform designed to help people truly meet the world through language, today celebrates a significant milestone: its Ulule crowdfunding campaign has raised €460 - more than 300% of its initial €150 target - with contributions from five early backers spanning multiple countries. The campaign has now been extended to April 1, 2027, giving new supporters the opportunity to join as founding members.

THE STORY BEHIND THE NUMBERS

The first backer, known by the username "mondcarlo," contributed the entire €150 goal on launch day (September 2, 2026), instantly making Mondosol one of the fastest fully-funded campaigns of the month on Ulule. Four more backers followed: Bruna (€50), Pietro Barile (€100), Ketil Frøyshov (€150, Norway), and a global traveler known only as "10monthsindochina" (€10). Together, these five individuals have helped Mondosol reach 307% of its crowdfunding goal.

LANGUAGE AS A BRIDGE ACROSS GENERATIONS AND CONTINENTS

"Free language education is not just language education - it's free education for the world," says Elio Mondello, founder of Mondosol. The power of this mission is perhaps best captured in one simple image: a child in Argentina can now study Italian with their grandparents in Sicily. Language learning, when made accessible, rebuilds the connections that geography and time pull apart.

WHAT MONDOSOL IS BUILDING

Mondosol offers lifetime access to 15–16 courses spanning languages (Italian, English, French, Spanish, Norwegian and more), digital skills, and personal development skills - combining 10–15 minute daily lessons, live coaching, and cultural context. This is immersive, multilingual education that goes far beyond vocabulary to help learners genuinely connect with other cultures.

Founding Member backers receive lifetime platform access, live coaching, and a signed copy of the bilingual book "Sei Paesi Una Storia" by founder Elio Mondello.

THE FOUNDER'S VISION

"Language is not just communication - it is a bridge between worlds," says Elio Mondello, multilingual educator based in Ringerike, Norway. "These five backers didn't just fund a project. They funded a belief. And with the campaign now extended to April 1, 2027, there is still time for the world to join us."

CAMPAIGN DETAILS

Platform: Ulule -

Also available:

Goal: €150 (initial target)

Raised: €460 (307% of goal)

Campaign extended through: April 1, 2027

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BECOME A FOUNDING MEMBER

There are two ways to back Mondosol and secure lifetime access:

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ABOUT MONDOSOL

Mondosol is a multilingual language learning platform founded by Elio Mondello, based in Ringerike, Norway. The platform offers lifetime access to 15–16 courses across languages, digital skills, and personal development - with a focus on cultural immersion, 10–15 minute daily lessons, and live coaching.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Elio Mondello, Founder

... | +47 95 17 46 62

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Elio Mondello

Mondosol

+47 901 67 906

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Mondosol Crowdfunding Campaign Surpasses 300% of Goal: Five Early Believers Fuel Multilingual Language Learning Platform News Provided By Mondosol October 16, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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