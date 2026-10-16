Pet Health Issues Can Signal Hidden Mold In New York Homes

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Itchy Pet? Check for Mold.

Local restoration company shares how chronic health symptoms in pets may signal the need for professional mold removal.

- Thomas MarchioneNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental allergens such as mold spores can cause itching, skin irritation, and respiratory symptoms in dogs, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual. Pets in homes with hidden moisture damage may show symptoms long before anyone sees mold. For New York City homeowners, especially those with basements, crawl spaces, and past leaks, a pet's persistent cough or constant scratching may be due to unseen mold.Symptoms of mold exposure in pets include scratching, hair loss, and paw licking or chewing, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual. Mold spores are among the environmental allergens that can trigger atopic dermatitis, and Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine identifies itchiness as its most common sign. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs that inhale mold spores can develop aspergillosis, a fungal infection that causes sneezing and nasal discharge. Because these signs overlap with many other conditions, owners may not assume that mold is the underlying cause.By the time mold is visible in a home, more is often hidden out of sight. In New York, it tends to develop in finished basements, inside walls near plumbing, and in areas affected by leaks from units above. Because these areas are out of sight, a pet's symptoms may be one of the only clues that something is wrong.Homeowners may assume that wiping away visible mold solves the problem, but it doesn't. Surface cleaning leaves the moisture source in place, and mold typically returns. Procyon Restoration, a licensed emergency restoration company serving New York, treats the cause as well as the visible growth. Its mold remediation process includes correcting the moisture source, containing the area so spores don't spread, filtering the air with HEPA equipment, and confirming the results with clearance testing.Homeowners who suspect a problem can start with professional mold testing to confirm whether mold is present and where. When it is, Procyon's team handles mold removal as part of a full remediation. Here's what Thomas Marchione, the owner of Procyon Restoration, had to say:“Many times when we remove the shelf under the kitchen sink, the dishwasher area, or even some baseboard in the living room, there's a dog bed or a litter box sitting right near the problem. People call us about the smell or a stain, then tell us the dog or cat has been acting strange for months and the vet thought it was allergies.”Pet owners who notice a persistent cough, constant scratching, or other unusual symptoms should start by contacting a licensed veterinarian. If the home also has a history of leaks or water damage, professional mold testing can help determine whether hidden mold is a factor and help protect a pet's health.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. (n.d.). Atopic dermatitis (atopy). Riney Canine Health Center.Merck Veterinary Manual. (2024, September). Allergies in dogs (Dog owner version).VCA Animal Hospitals. (n.d.). Aspergillosis in dogs.About Procyon RestorationProcyon Restoration is a licensed emergency restoration company serving New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey since 2014. The company provides water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, and mold remediation and removal for residential and commercial properties. Procyon offers 24/7 emergency response and works directly with insurance companies to help simplify the claims process. Learn more at procyonrestoration.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Pet Health Issues Can Signal Hidden Mold in New York Homes News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing October 16, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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