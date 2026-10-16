Calian Awarded CAD$47 Million Contract For NATO Joint Warfare Centre Scenario Development Program

Five-year award reinforces Calian's position as a long-standing partner for NATO readiness, interoperability and collective training.

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY)

- Roch Pelletier, Calian's Regional Vice President of Defence

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calian Group Ltd., a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract valued at approximately CAD$47 million to continue providing scenario development support to the NATO Joint Warfare Centre (JWC) in Stavanger, Norway.

Awarded following a competitive procurement process, the contract extends Calian's long-standing relationship with JWC and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for supporting NATO collective training and operational readiness.

Under the contract, Calian will support the design, development and maintenance of complex training scenarios that underpin NATO's strategic and operational-level exercises. These scenarios create realistic and evolving operating environments that challenge commanders and staff to make decisions, coordinate across domains and prepare for the increasingly complex security environment facing the Alliance.

The NATO Joint Warfare Centre is a key part of NATO's collective training enterprise, supporting the preparation of NATO headquarters and forces for current and future operations. Through sophisticated exercises and experimentation, the JWC helps strengthen Alliance readiness, interoperability and operational effectiveness.

"The security environment is changing quickly and NATO forces need training that reflects the complexity, uncertainty and pace of modern operations,” said Roch Pelletier, Calian's Regional Vice President of Defence“The award reflects NATO's continued confidence in our people and our expertise. We are proud to continue working alongside the Joint Warfare Centre to deliver the realistic, demanding training environments that help commanders and staff prepare to operate and succeed together."

Calian currently serves as a prime contractor supporting JWC and provides subject matter expertise for operational and strategic-level exercises. Through years of supporting NATO scenario development, Calian has built deep expertise in translating evolving threats, operational concepts and exercise objectives into realistic training environments.

Scenario development is central to effective synthetic and collective training. Calian teams integrate political, military, economic, civil and information factors that evolve throughout an exercise, creating the conditions for participants to practice decision-making, coordination and command environments that reflect contemporary operational challenges.

The award builds on Calian's broader defence training and simulation business across Canada, Europe and allied markets and further strengthens the company's position as a leading provider of collective training, simulation, exercise support and military capability development to NATO and allied nations.

Abigail Singleton

Singleton PR

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Calian awarded CAD$47 million contract for NATO Joint Warfare Centre scenario development program News Provided By Singleton PR October 16, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional...



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