Ontario Energy Board Announces Changes To Electricity Prices For Households, Small Businesses And Farms
|Winter TOU Price Periods
| November 1, 2026
TOU Prices
| Off- Peak
Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays
|9.1¢/kWh
| Mid- Peak
Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|14.6¢/kWh
| On- Peak
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|18.9¢/kWh
[1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.
Table 2 shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan and the hours to which those prices apply.
Table 2 - Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) Price Plan, Effective November 1, 2026
|ULO Price Periods (Year- round)
| November 1, 2026
ULO Prices
|ULO Ultra-Low Overnight Every day 11 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|3.7¢/kWh
|ULO Weekend Off-Peak Weekends and holidays 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|9.1¢/kWh
| ULO Mid-Peak
Weekdays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|14.6¢/kWh
|ULO On-Peak Weekdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|37.7¢/kWh
Table 3 shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh of electricity per month at the lower price in the Winter:
Table 3 – Winter Tiered Prices, Effective November 1, 2026
|Winter Tier Thresholds
| November 1, 2026
Tiered Prices
|Tier 1
| Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month
Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month
|11.2¢/kWh
|Tier 2
| Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month
Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month
|13.2¢/kWh
Power is Personal
Residential, small business and farm customers can choose their price plan, either TOU, Tiered or ULO prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.
Programs to Support Electricity Customers
There is help available for customers who need assistance with their bill payments. Find out about low-income bill payment support programs at oeb.ca/billhelp and at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.
Winter Disconnection Ban
Under the OEB's winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2026, to April 30, 2027. Find out more about the rules electricity and natural gas utilities must follow, including those related to disconnection.
Additional Information and Resources
- Backgrounder Bill Insert RPP Reports
About the OEB
The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. We protect the interests of consumers and support the delivery of clean, reliable and affordable energy for the people, farms and businesses of Ontario. Our goal is to deliver public value through prudent regulation and independent adjudicative decision-making which contributes to Ontario's economic, social and environmental development. You can learn more about us at OEB.ca.
Independence in the hearing and determination of matters is a key element of the OEB's mandate, established through legislative structures, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister of Energy and Mines and the Chair of the OEB, and by-laws that set out clear lines of communication between government and the OEB. Commissioner panels hear and determine matters independently, with legislative protections and other instruments to ensure decisions are free from interference by the CEO, the Board of Directors and government. This also includes the Chief Commissioner when not assigned to the specific case.
Contact Us
For more information, please visit us at oeb.ca or contact us directly.
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