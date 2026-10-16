Exchange Income Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:54 AM EST - Exchange Income Corporation: Has declared eligible dividends totaling $0.24 per share for the month ended October 31, 2026 payable November 13, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2026. Exchange Income Corporation shares T are trading up $0.49 at $116.48.
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