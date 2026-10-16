Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando – Pointe Orlando introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign at Pointe Orlando on International Drive, marking the venue's first holiday season since opening in June.

Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando offers a private meeting and party room with audiovisual equipment, catering arrangements, and bar service for corporate holiday gatherings at Pointe Orlando.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando.

Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando offers corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment near the Orange County Convention Center.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at its International Drive location in Pointe Orlando.

The campaign features holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout the Orlando metro.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Greater Orlando metropolitan area.

The Orlando venue, which opened in June 2026 at Pointe Orlando on International Drive, is participating in the campaign for the first time this holiday season. The location will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements, beverage service, and private meeting room rentals are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO ORLANDO

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Orlando location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN GREATER ORLANDO

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Orlando metropolitan area is home to employers across hospitality, tourism, healthcare, technology, aerospace, entertainment, and professional services. The International Drive corridor is also a major destination for business travel, conferences, conventions, and corporate meetings.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Pointe Orlando venue offers a private meeting and party room that can be rented by the hour before or after game show sessions. The space includes a full audiovisual setup and can accommodate company meetings, presentations, and catered gatherings.

Catering and bar service are available for organized group events, while the venue also sells beer and hard seltzers onsite.

The seasonal programming accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

POINTE ORLANDO AND THE INTERNATIONAL DRIVE BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando operates at 9101 International Drive, Unit 1132, on the first floor of Pointe Orlando, a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Orlando's International Drive tourism district.

The venue serves businesses, residents, convention attendees, and organized groups throughout Orlando and surrounding communities, including Doctor Phillips, Williamsburg, Lake Buena Vista, and other parts of Orange County and Central Florida.

Pointe Orlando is located near the Orange County Convention Center and the surrounding International Drive hotel and entertainment corridor. The area includes conference facilities, corporate meeting spaces, restaurants, hotels, and visitor attractions serving both local organizations and travelers.

The proximity to the convention center provides a location for companies seeking group activities in connection with conferences, trade shows, corporate meetings, and other organized events in Orlando.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Having opened in June 2026, the Orlando location is participating in its first year-end holiday season. Its inclusion in the nationwide campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning holiday gatherings at Pointe Orlando and throughout the International Drive area.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER ORLANDO CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, convention venues, and other event locations, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Orlando – Pointe Orlando venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Game Show Battle Rooms | Best. Holiday Party. Ever.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Game Show Battle Rooms Orlando Launches“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.