Zelensky: New Finnish Support For Ukraine Expected This Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

“Overnight and throughout today, Russia launched new strikes on our energy facilities. Parts of the Volyn region and Kyiv are still without power after yesterday evening's attack. We constantly need the means to shoot down missiles and drones to protect people's lives and critical infrastructure. New decisions to support Ukraine will come as early as this month. Finland has always helped us, and we greatly appreciate it,” Zelensky said.

The two leaders also discussed the need for shelters.

“Together with Finland, we established the Shelter Coalition, and now we need to speed up this work. Every Ukrainian city and community must have proper shelters. I thank Finland for its readiness to support this effort as well,” Zelensky stressed.

outlines key outcomes of meeting with Costa and von der Leye

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky called on European partners to adopt the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with at least €70 billion for defense, and strengthen air defense ahead of winter.