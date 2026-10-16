Pakistani Prime Minister Meets Omani Foreign Minister
The meeting discussed regional matters and efforts made to contain crises and their ramifications on the security and stability of the region, and emphasized the importance of continuing communication between all relevant sides.
The Omani FM also met on Wednesday with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in which both sides exchanged points of view regarding current developments.
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