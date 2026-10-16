Precision Machined Products Association Selects Rhythm Systems To Bring Its Strategic Growth Plan To Life

Six months after naming Rhythm Systems an Affinity Partner, PMPA leadership now uses the Rhythm methodology and platform to align its own team.

- Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm SystemsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rhythm Systems, the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and technology, has announced that the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA) is its newest customer. The association's leadership will use Rhythm to make its strategic priorities visible to the entire team and turn them into coordinated, measurable work.The news builds on the relationship announced in March 2026, when PMPA named Rhythm Systems an affinity partner. As part of that partnership, PMPA vetted Rhythm Systems on behalf of its members, and its leadership has now chosen the same system for its own strategic planning and execution.“I am genuinely excited to introduce Rhythm Systems as both a new way of working and a platform tool that will strengthen our team collaboration, align strategic priorities, and bring greater focus to our programmatic initiatives, ultimately enhancing the Member benefits and value we deliver through PMPA,” said Emily Riley, MAT, MBA, Executive Director of the Precision Machined Products Association and President of the PMPA Educational Foundation.Rhythm Systems already supports several PMPA member companies, including EMC Precision, Boston Centerless, Criterion Precision Machining, and W.H. Bagshaw. With Rhythm Systems, manufacturers turn strategic plans into execution, break down silos, and bring more transparency to goals and KPIs.Learn more about Rhythm's partnership with PMPA here.About Rhythm Systems:Rhythm Systems is the only complete strategy execution system combining a battle-tested methodology, expert coaching, and AI-powered technology. Rhythm Systems enables leadership teams to align on strategy, create focused quarterly plans, track KPIs and priorities in real time, and drive accountable execution across the organization. Learn more at .

Melissa Saunders

Rhythm Systems

+1 985-290-2222

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Precision Machined Products Association Selects Rhythm Systems to Bring its Strategic Growth Plan to Life News Provided By Rhythm Systems October 16, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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