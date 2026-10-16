Big Bob's Flooring Outlet Sponsors Demolition Derby At Yuma County Fairgrounds' 5Th Annual Fall Fest

Big Bobs Flooring Outlet Demolition Derby Car

Driver Josh Ballinger Readies for the Yuma Fall Fest Demolition Derby

Yuma flooring business supports community celebration October 16–18, with Demolition Derby scheduled for October 18 at 7 p.m.

- Brad Millner

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Bob's Flooring Outlet is bringing its community spirit to the Yuma County Fairgrounds as a Demolition Derby Sponsor for the 5th Annual Fall Fest, taking place October 16–18, 2026. The Demolition Derby is scheduled for October 18 at 7 p.m., offering festivalgoers an action-packed way to close out the three-day celebration.

For Big Bob's, the sponsorship is an opportunity to support an event that brings area residents together beyond the everyday routines of work, school and home improvement. The Yuma flooring retailer invites customers, neighbors and visitors to make plans for Fall Fest and join the crowd for an evening of demolition derby excitement.

“Being part of Yuma means more to us than helping people choose flooring. It means showing up for the events that give our community opportunities to come together,” said Brad Millner, owner of Big Bob's Flooring Outlet.“We're proud to once again sponsor the Demolition Derby at this year's Fall Fest, and we hope our customers and neighbors will come out, enjoy themselves and help make it a memorable evening.”

Now in its fifth year, Fall Fest gives residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy a seasonal outing at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. This year's event runs October 16–18, with rides and the October 18 Demolition Derby among the reasons to plan a visit. Attendees can find current event information and admission ticket links through the fairgrounds' website.

The derby offers a different kind of horsepower from the home improvement projects Big Bob's customers tackle, but the sponsorship puts the business alongside the community it serves. Whether attendees are longtime demolition derby fans or planning to experience one for the first time, Big Bob's encourages them to mark the 7 p.m. start time on their calendars.

Located at 1821 S. Arizona Ave., Big Bob's Flooring Outlet serves homeowners and businesses throughout Yuma and surrounding communities, including Somerton, Winterhaven, Fortuna Foothills and Wellton. Its showroom features carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, sheet vinyl, tile and stone, and area rugs, with both in-stock and ready-to-order options available.

The business helps customers explore flooring choices for a range of spaces, styles and practical needs. Services include free in-home measurements and estimates, showroom consultations and a room visualizer that allows shoppers to preview flooring in their own spaces. Big Bob's also offers commercial flooring options for settings such as offices, clinics, restaurants and retail stores.

Through its Demolition Derby sponsorship, Big Bob's is taking its connection with local customers outside the showroom and into a shared community experience. The focus for the evening is simple: support Fall Fest, celebrate with neighbors and enjoy the action.

“There's something special about an event where you can bring your family, run into friends and share an experience you'll still be talking about afterward,” Millner said.“That's what makes supporting Fall Fest meaningful to us. We're excited to be a Demolition Derby Sponsor and to play a part in bringing that energy to the Yuma County Fairgrounds.”

Fall Fest will take place at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., Yuma, Arizona. Guests should visit the official fairgrounds website for admission information, event updates and details before attending. Ride wristbands and festival admission are sold separately; attendees should review ticket descriptions carefully when planning their visit.

For more information about the 5th Annual Fall Fest, visit yumafair. To learn more about Big Bob's Flooring Outlet, explore flooring options or schedule a consultation, visit mybigbobs or call (928) 766-8665.

About Big Bob's Flooring Outlet

Big Bob's Flooring Outlet is a flooring retailer serving Yuma, Arizona, and surrounding communities. The business offers residential and commercial flooring, including carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, sheet vinyl, tile and stone, and area rugs. With in-stock selections, professional installation and personalized guidance, Big Bob's helps customers find flooring suited to their spaces, needs and budgets. Visit the showroom at 1821 S. Arizona Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.

Brad Millner

Big Bob's Flooring Outlet

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Big Bob's Flooring Outlet Sponsors Demolition Derby at Yuma County Fairgrounds' 5th Annual Fall Fest News Provided By Neuralami October 16, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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