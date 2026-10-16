Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' Arrives In UAE Cinemas With A Supernatural Twist

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Yami Gautam's latest film, Nayyi Navelli, has arrived in UAE cinemas, with the Bollywood actress taking on the role of a newly married woman who may be hiding a secret.

The Hindi horror-comedy was released on October 16, and follows Mohini, played by Gautam, as she joins her husband's family in Meerut.

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Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film begins with Mohini settling into her new home, where her arrival appears to bring happiness to the family. However, her brother-in-law soon begins to suspect that she may be a witch, leading him to question everything about her.

The story follows his attempts to find out whether his suspicions are true, while the rest of the family struggles to understand why he believes something is wrong with Mohini.

Gautam stars alongside Adinath Kothare, who plays her husband Raja Awasthi. The cast also includes Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sushmita Mukherjee.

While Raja sees Mohini as his ideal wife, his younger brother remains convinced that she is hiding something. The disagreement between the two becomes an important part of the story as the family tries to figure out what is really happening.

The film brings together comedy, family drama and supernatural mystery as the characters try to uncover the truth about Mohini.

Gautam has previously appeared in films including Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday and Article 370. The film also marks her first appearance in a horror-comedy.

Nayyi Navelli is currently screening in Hindi across select UAE cinemas, including VOX, Reel Cinemas and Cine Royal.

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