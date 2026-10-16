Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City – Overland Park introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City offers a private conference and party room for up to 20 guests, with catering arrangements and audiovisual equipment for corporate holiday gatherings in Overland Park.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City.

Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at its Metcalf Lane location in Overland Park, Kansas.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at its Overland Park location near Metcalf Avenue.

The campaign features holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations throughout the Kansas City metro.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

KANSAS CITY - OVERLAND PARK, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City has announced the local launch of its 2026 "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Kansas City-area venue, located on Metcalf Lane in Overland Park, Kansas, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. The location also offers a private conference room, catering arrangements, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO KANSAS CITY

The "Best. Holiday Party. Ever." campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Kansas City location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN GREATER KANSAS CITY

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Kansas City metropolitan area is home to employers across healthcare, technology, financial services, engineering, logistics, manufacturing, and professional services. Overland Park and the surrounding Johnson County communities are part of an established regional business corridor that includes corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Overland Park venue offers a private conference and party room that can accommodate groups of up to 20 guests. Available by the hour, the room includes a 70-inch television and can be used for company meetings, presentations, or gatherings before or after a game show experience.

Catering can be arranged for the private room, while onsite beverage service includes beer, hard seltzers, soft drinks, and water. Snacks are also available for purchase.

The seasonal programming accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

"Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment," said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms. "With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team."

OVERLAND PARK LOCATION AND THE JOHNSON COUNTY BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City operates at 10520 Metcalf Lane in Overland Park, Kansas, within Johnson County.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area, including Overland Park, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Prairie Village, and communities on both sides of the Kansas–Missouri state line.

Overland Park's Metcalf Avenue corridor is a major commercial route connecting office developments, shopping destinations, restaurants, hotels, and residential neighborhoods. The location is situated near Interstate 435 and the surrounding Johnson County business districts.

The nearby Corporate Woods office park and other commercial developments along the College Boulevard and Interstate 435 corridors contribute to Overland Park's role as a regional employment center.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

The venue's private conference room allows organizations to combine meetings or catered gatherings with hosted game show competitions during the same visit.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal programming to the location's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning year-end gatherings in Overland Park and the surrounding Kansas City metropolitan area.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER KANSAS CITY CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Kansas City – Overland Park venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Kansas City Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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