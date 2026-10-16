Mining Stocks Dominate TSX Top Gainer List Friday October 16Th

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues an alert on mining stocks for Friday October 16th.

Mining stocks make up most of the TSX top percentage gainers in this morning's session.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX:OCG ) is trading at 0.2900 +0.0350 (+13.73%), Yesterday the company announced the public launch of Project Argentum at its 100%-owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Falan, Tolima, Colombia.

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Project Argentum marks the formal commencement towards development of the Santa Ana project and includes the Silver Research and Innovation Center (Centro de Investigacion e Innovacion de la Plata). Argentum is not just a conventional mining operation: it is an integrated development platform that combines responsible silver production, applied research with Colombian universities and the training of local talent. For Outcrop Silver and its investors, the pilot plant is intended to provide a platform that could be scaled up to a medium-scale underground operation in a staged manner, subject to the results of an anticipated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and regulatory approvals.

PDI Gold Limited (TSX:PDI ) is trading at 4.4100 +0.3600 (+8.89%).

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX:HSTR ) is trading at 2.4600 +0.1700 (+7.42%).

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX:ELO ) is trading up at 1.4200 +0.0800 (+5.97%).

Spot gold is trading at 4,187.20 USD +17.80.

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