CPF Expands Eggs For Next Gen To 1,030 Schools, Advancing Food Security Through Better Access To Nutrition Arabian Post
Against this backdrop, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF ), in partnership with the Charoen Pokphand for Rural Lives' Development Foundation, is expanding the “Eggs for Next Gen” program, a long-running school nutrition initiative, to 1,030 schools across Thailand, with 12 new schools joining this year. The expansion builds on nearly four decades of efforts to help children gain regular access to fresh eggs as a source of quality protein, while enabling schools to establish sustainable food production.
Launched in 1989, the program goes beyond providing food for school lunches. Participating schools receive support including poultry houses, equipment, laying hens and feed, together with technical knowledge in animal health, farm management, sanitation, production planning and egg management. Students and teachers gain practical agricultural skills, while schools can use eggs for meals and manage surplus production to generate revolving income that helps sustain future production cycles.
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