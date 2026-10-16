From British-Era Waterway To Eco-Tourism Attraction: Karnival Ban Canal 2026 Returns In November Arabian Post
SABAK BERNAM, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – From a 30-kilometre British-era waterway built to sustain Selangor's paddy fields to a destination for sport, culture, tourism and community enterprise, Ban Canal is entering a new chapter - and Karnival Ban Canal 2026 is set to take it further.
Returning for its fourth edition from 6 to 8 November 2026 at Ban Canal Parit 14, Simpang Lima, Sabak Bernam, the award-winning Karnival Ban Canal (KBC 2026) is building a distinctive rural tourism platform around the theme Alam * Budaya * Lestari (Nature * Culture * Sustainability).
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