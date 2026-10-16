From British-Era Waterway To Eco-Tourism Attraction: Karnival Ban Canal 2026 Returns In November Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> 32,000+ visitors, RM100,000 in local business revenue and international sporting participation put Sabak Bernam's unique heritage landscape on the tourism map

SABAK BERNAM, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – From a 30-kilometre British-era waterway built to sustain Selangor's paddy fields to a destination for sport, culture, tourism and community enterprise, Ban Canal is entering a new chapter - and Karnival Ban Canal 2026 is set to take it further.

Returning for its fourth edition from 6 to 8 November 2026 at Ban Canal Parit 14, Simpang Lima, Sabak Bernam, the award-winning Karnival Ban Canal (KBC 2026) is building a distinctive rural tourism platform around the theme Alam * Budaya * Lestari (Nature * Culture * Sustainability).

<p> The festival attracted more than 32,190 visitors in 2025 and generated over RM100,000 in local business revenue. KBC 2026 aims to build on that momentum, attracting visitors from across Malaysia and internationally while creating greater economic opportunities for local communities.</p> <p> <b> Where heritage meets adventure</b></p> <p> KBC 2026 brings together experiences rarely found in a single festival - from the Larian Bendang and fishing competitions to Kanu Slalom featuring international participants from countries including Japan and China, wall climbing and a flying fox spanning the historic Ban Canal.</p> <p> The festival will also showcase Sabak Bernam's multicultural heritage through traditional performances, Bual Bicara Malam Jumaat, local food and produce, Platform Selangor (PLATS <b> )</b> entrepreneur showcases, Jualan Eko Tani and nightly entertainment featuring leading Malaysian artists.</p> <p> The result is more than a weekend festival. It is a platform connecting tourism, local enterprise, culture, sport and community participation, bringing visitors directly into the rural economy.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> <b> A growing platform for brands and partners</b></p> See also TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN Returns to the International Stage <p> As visitor numbers and local economic activity grow, KBC 2026 is also emerging as an attractive platform for corporate partners looking to connect with audiences through experiential, community-driven and sustainability-led engagement.</p> <p> Corporate partners can gain visibility across the festival ecosystem through digital and social media exposure, main-stage LED presence, on-ground branding and opportunities for direct audience engagement.</p> <p> Sponsorship opportunities are available across Gold, Silver and Bronze partnerships, with scope for brands to develop activations aligned with their marketing, sustainability and community-impact objectives.</p> <p> For brands looking beyond conventional advertising, KBC offers something different: the opportunity to be part of a growing destination story while putting the brand directly into the experiences of the people who visit it.</p> <p> <b> From historic waterway to living tourism destination</b></p> <p> Ban Canal sits within the transition and buffer zones of the proposed <b> Anjung Utara Selangor Biosphere Reserve (AUSBR)</b> - Selangor's 297,661-hectare“ridge-to-sea” living-economy nomination under UNESCO.</p> <p> Originally constructed to channel water to the state's interior paddy fields, the historic waterway is being reimagined as a platform for eco-tourism, rural enterprise and community development.</p> <p> Karnival Ban Canal is a tangible expression of that transformation, demonstrating how natural and cultural assets can generate tourism activity, support local businesses and create new economic opportunities while preserving the character of the landscape.</p> <p> Driven by the Selangor State Government, MBI Selangor, SABDA and the Sabak Bernam District Council (MDSB), KBC 2026 brings together government, communities, businesses, athletes, artists and visitors around a common proposition: that sustainable tourism can be both commercially vibrant and locally meaningful.</p> <p> As Ban Canal continues its transformation, KBC 2026 offers visitors a reason to discover Sabak Bernam, businesses a platform to engage new audiences, and sponsors an opportunity to become part of a destination with a story that is still being written.</p> See also Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2026 Concludes Successfully <p>Hashtag: #SABDA</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p> SABDA <p>The Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA) is a strategic economic development initiative of the Selangor State Government under Rancangan Selangor Pertama. SABDA seeks to unlock Sabak Bernam's full economic potential while strengthening Malaysia's food production, raising local incomes and improving community livelihoods. Its vision is to establish Sabak Bernam as a driver of sustainable economic growth, food security, resilience and environmental stewardship.</p></p> Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporation) (MBI Selangor) <p>Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporation) (MBI Selangor) is the strategic investment arm of the State Government of Selangor, mandated to drive sustainable economic growth and long-term value creation for the state.</p> <p> MBI Selangor plays a central role in catalysing high-impact developments, facilitating strategic partnerships and unlocking the potential of key sectors to strengthen Selangor's position as a leading economic hub in Malaysia and the region. Its investment focus spans infrastructure, industrial development, energy, digital economy and other priority sectors aligned with the state's long-term development agenda.</p> <p> Guided by the aspirations of Rancangan Selangor Pertama (RS-1), MBI Selangor actively supports initiatives that enhance competitiveness, attract quality investments and create meaningful socio-economic opportunities for the people of Selangor.</p> <p> Through a disciplined and forward-looking investment approach, MBI Selangor is committed to delivering sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth, while strengthening governance, environmental stewardship and stakeholder value across its portfolio.</p> <p> For more information, visit: </p> <p></p> <h2></h2>