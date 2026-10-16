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Adobe Faces Mounting Analyst Downgrades Over AI Competition Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 02:15:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Adobe is confronting its weakest analyst sentiment on record as Wall Street grows increasingly concerned that artificial intelligence could undermine its established creative software business.

A succession of downgrades has pushed the proportion of analysts recommending Adobe shares to buy towards historic lows, reflecting doubts about the company's ability to sustain growth, protect subscription revenues and defend its position against emerging AI-powered competitors.

Only 29% of analysts tracked by one market survey now recommend buying Adobe shares, compared with a majority in February. Separate market datasets show similarly cautious sentiment, although their ratings distributions differ because they cover different groups of analysts.

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The Arabian Post

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