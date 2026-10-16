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India Exports 1.755 MT Of Organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder To Bulgaria

India Exports 1.755 MT Of Organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder To Bulgaria


Date: 2026-10-16 02:12:25

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 16 (KNN) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first export consignment of 1.755 metric tonnes of certified organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder from Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district to Varna, Bulgaria, on October 15.

The consignment is certified under India's National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and European Union organic standards. It was manufactured and exported by Wellbeing Foods, Erode, in collaboration with Chetty Exports Private Limited, Chennai, and will be shipped through Chennai Port. Bulgaria-based Sow Life Ltd is the importer and distributor.

The initiative covers 137 acres under organic cultivation. According to the information provided, farmers are expected to receive 15–22 per cent higher price realisation, while the manufacturer is expected to receive 17 per cent higher returns compared with the domestic market.

Palmyra Jaggery Powder is produced from Palmyra blossom nectar and is traditionally used as a sweetener. The export is intended to expand overseas market access for Tamil Nadu's Palmyra-based products.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev flagged off the consignment. APEDA Secretary Saswati Bose, officials of the authority, representatives of the exporting companies and other stakeholders attended the event.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN16102026000155011030ID1111821382


KNN India

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