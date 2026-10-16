Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanon Parliament Speaker
Beirut: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has met Parliament Speaker of the Lebanese Republic HE Nabih Berri in Beirut to discuss bilateral cooperation and efforts to strengthen security and stability in Lebanon.
The meeting took place on Friday and focused on relations between Qatar and Lebanon and the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region.
The two sides also discussed ongoing efforts to promote security and stability amid regional tensions.
HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for Lebanon's stability and territorial unity, and stressed Doha's commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions.
The meeting was part of HE Sheikh Mohammed's visit to Beirut, during which he also held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and senior security officials.
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