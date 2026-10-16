1St Asian Gym For Life Challenge Championship 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A contingent of 89 young gymnasts departed from Bandaranaike International Airport on 14 October 2026 to represent Sri Lanka at the inaugural Asian Gym for Life Challenge in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, according to the supplied announcement.

The delegation comprises 44 gymnasts in the Mixed Team and 45 in the Girls' Team, accompanied by 11 officials. Students from 15 schools across Sri Lanka have joined the contingent for the continental event.

The participating schools are Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo 05; St. Bridget's Convent, Colombo 07; Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya; Musaeus College, Colombo; Vishaka Balika Vidyalaya, Sapugaskanda; Mahamaya Girls' College, Kandy; Mahamaya Girls' College, Kadawatha; and St. Peter's College, Gampaha.

Also represented are Lyceum International School, Kurunegala; Holy Cross College, Gampaha; Mahinda Rajapaksha College, Homagama; Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Kiribathgoda; Girls' High School, Kandy; Samudradewi Balika Vidyalaya; and Ferguson High School, Ratnapura.

The announcement described the championship as an international platform for young athletes to demonstrate their gymnastics abilities, creativity, discipline and teamwork while gaining experience alongside participants from across Asia.

It said the gymnasts would also have opportunities to build friendships with fellow participants, bringing students from different schools together through their shared involvement in the sport.

The delegation's participation reflects the preparation and commitment of the gymnasts, together with support from their schools, coaches, teachers and parents, the announcement said.

It highlighted school sport's role in developing confidence, sportsmanship and cooperation among young people, presenting international participation as a further opportunity to build those qualities.

The announcement also expressed hopes that the contingent's performances would inspire other young athletes and support the continued development of gymnastics in Sri Lanka.

The students will represent the country in two teams, with the accompanying officials supporting the delegation during its participation in the inaugural regional competition.