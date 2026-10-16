Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case

MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Oct 16 (IANS) Kenya's Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the country's third case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

The patient, a 65-year-old woman, is a close relative of the first and second cases and was identified as a primary contact, the ministry said.

"She has been in quarantine since Oct. 6 and developed fever, a sore throat and malaise at one point," the ministry said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, two Ebola cases have been reported in Nord-Ubangi Province in northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a former health minister said Wednesday, raising concerns that the outbreak may have spread to an eighth province.

Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda, a former DRC health minister and current member of parliament, said in a post on social media that repeated tests conducted at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa had confirmed the two infections.

He said the country's health ministry was expected to issue an official statement shortly. The cases have yet to be formally announced by the health authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DRC has recorded more than 9,000 confirmed Ebola cases since May, as preparations for a vaccine trial near completion.

The country's task force on Ebola released a situation report on Tuesday, showing that 9,066 confirmed cases and 4,381 deaths had been recorded as of October 11, bringing the overall case fatality rate to 48.3 per cent. A total of 2,389 patients have recovered.

The outbreak has affected 65 health zones across seven provinces. The eastern province of Ituri remains the epicentre, accounting for 73.8 per cent of all confirmed cases, followed by North Kivu Province, which has recorded the highest case fatality rate at 57.1 per cent.

–IANS

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