Chicago Home Tutor Releases Parent Resource Collection For Learning Disabilities Awareness Month

Chicago Home Tutor

Color, Talk, Discover offers early elementary families creative activities and conversation prompts about strengths, learning challenges and helpful support.

- Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home TutorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of October's Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, Chicago Home Tutor (CHT) has released Color, Talk, Discover, a free printable activity collection for children in grades 1–3 and their parents. The resource combines coloring activities with focused family conversation prompts that explore strengths, ways to communicate and types of parental support that would be helpful when learning gets difficult.Learning Disabilities Awareness Month highlights conditions that can affect reading, writing and mathematics. These difficulties are not measures of intelligence or willingness to learn. For families, greater understanding begins with recognizing that a student can have strong ideas, interests and reasoning skills while needing explicit instruction or accommodations in a particular academic area.This new resource gives Chicago-area families a practical way to build awareness at home, while drawing attention to the importance of understanding each student's specific needs.“Awareness building means helping families understand the unique ways a child might need support while acknowledging and appreciating their strengths,” said Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor.“Listening to what they find difficult, what interests them about learning and what helps them participate offers parents a great starting point to build an ongoing conversation about learning.”Understanding those needs starts with recognizing that learning disabilities can affect particular skills while leaving other abilities strong. These neurodevelopmental differences influence how the brain processes information and can make reading, writing or mathematics persistently challenging.For instance, Dyslexia affects accurate and fluent word reading and spelling, which can also make understanding written material more demanding. Dysgraphia can make handwriting and putting ideas on paper difficult. Dyscalculia affects understanding numbers and mathematical relationships, with challenges that may extend to calculations and everyday tasks involving quantities.Some children also experience auditory or language-processing difficulties. Auditory Processing Disorder can make distinguishing sounds or understanding speech in background noise difficult, even when hearing sensitivity is normal. Language-processing difficulties can affect understanding words, following explanations or expressing ideas. These concerns may overlap with learning disabilities, but they require careful evaluation rather than being treated as the same condition.ADHD and autism are distinct from specific learning disabilities, although either can affect learning and co-occur with a learning disability. A student may need support with attention, organization, communication or sensory access alongside instruction in reading, writing or math. The overlap makes individualized support important; one diagnosis does not explain every challenge or determine the same approach for every individual.For parents, the useful question is where a task becomes difficult and what kinds of support might actually help. CHT's activity collection helps parents initiate that conversation and encourages families to listen to children's perspectives while seeking specialized guidance when concerns persist.Early identification and diagnosis can help families understand why a child is struggling and guide support toward specific needs. A professional evaluation can inform targeted instruction, appropriate accommodations and shared goals among parents, teachers and specialists. Addressing difficulties while foundational skills are developing gives children earlier access to suitable support and helps adults respond with greater understanding rather than interpreting academic struggles as a lack of effort.Color, Talk, Discover encourages parent-child conversation through short prompts and creative activities rather than scored academic tasks. The collection invites children to express interests, discuss helpful support and share ideas in ways that feel comfortable. Parent guidance encourages adults to listen to the child's own perspective and notice what makes participation easier.Families can use the activities in their own way at their own pace. Parents may read prompts aloud, offer choices or allow a child to respond through talking, pointing or a communication tool. Coloring is optional, and children do not need to complete a page or stay inside the lines. The activities are intended to make room for different preferences.The collection is intended as an awareness and family-conversation resource, and is by no means a screening instrument, diagnostic test, treatment or substitute for specialized instruction.Parents can find more Color, Talk, Discover and details and downloads here.Although the activity collection is designed for early elementary children, learning disabilities can require support throughout school. The October release encourages families to keep discussing changing needs as academic expectations develop.About Entrust Tutoring LLCFounded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. The organization supports diverse learning needs by matching students with local tutors whose backgrounds, experience, skills, and personalities complement each learner.With a network of more than 170 educators, Chicago Home Tutor (CHT) provides individualized academic support designed to help students work toward their academic goals while building confidence and independence.CHT's team includes a wide variety of licensed educators, special education teachers and specialists trained in approaches such as Orton-Gillingham and the Wilson Reading System. Its dyslexia tutoring addresses literacy needs through individualized instruction. For students with ADHD or autism, tutoring can incorporate executive-function strategies, visual supports and predictable routines according to the student's needs.CHT provides tutoring across Chicago, Naperville and surrounding suburbs, considering family concerns, work samples, teacher input and available evaluations when planning support.

Joe Hopper

Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor

+1 312-622-1494

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Chicago Home Tutor Releases Parent Resource Collection for Learning Disabilities Awareness Month News Provided By Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor October 16, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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