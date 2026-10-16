J&K: Missing SPO Bashir Ahmed's Body Found In Kishtwar Forest Area

The body of Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Police Officer (SPO) Bashir Ahmed was recovered along with his SLR service rifle from the Trigam forest area in Kishtwar district on Friday.

Ahmed was missing since 7 AM on Thursday in Kishtwar. According to preliminary information, Bashir Ahmed was on his way home from a police post but did not reach his destination.

Investigation Underway

Speaking to reporters, Jammu and Kashmir ASP Nissar Ahmed Khawaja stated that further investigation into the matter was underway. "The body has been recovered, and further investigation is underway," said Khawaja.

Following the recovery of the body, police detained three persons for questioning.

In a statement, his wife mentioned that the family had been unable to trace him after he went missing from the area. Further details are awaited.

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