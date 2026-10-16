SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Triller Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILLR) Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Triller Group Inc. Investors to Explore Class Action Representation NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2026. Investors who purchased (OTCMKTS: ILLR) securities between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses. This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Triller securities between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/triller-group-inc-illr-class_action_lawsuit. Triller Case Details The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Triller's control over and consolidation of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”) was tenuous, overstated, and/or non-existent; (2) Triller was unable to timely file certain periodic financial reports with the SEC, in part due to accounting issues related to its purported control over BKFC; (3) As a result, Triller faced an increased risk of delisting from NASDAQ; (4) Triller's disclosure controls and procedures were deficient, the severity of its financial control issues was understated, and the benefits of the Merger were overstated; (5) Defendants overstated Triller's ability to resolve its non-compliance with NASDAQ's listing requirements; and (6) As a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Triller Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/triller-group-inc-illr-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Triller you have until December 14, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Triller Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Triller Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

“Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace,” said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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