HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Charleston Operations To Host Skilled Trades Hiring Event Oct. 27

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOOSE CREEK, S.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding Charleston Operations will host a skilled trades hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at SC Works, 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, S.C.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with recruiters, learn more about careers at NNS Charleston Operations, and qualified applicants may participate in on-site interviews. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and any relevant certifications.

“Our country is counting on us to deliver the ships that protect peace and freedom around the world, and that mission starts right here in the Lowcountry,” said Matt Needy, NNS vice president of Charleston Operations.“There's never been a better time to join our growing team in service of our nation.”

Since purchase in January 2025, NNS has continued to ramp up production at this important facility in support of its U.S. Navy programs.









Photos accompanying this news release are available at: .

NNS Charleston Operations is hiring hundreds of new shipbuilders across dozens of job functions, including welders, structural fitters, electricians, industrial painters, pipefitters, machinists and sheet metal workers.

Candidates can learn more about the event here; no pre-registration is required.

NNS is also hiring skilled trades at its main shipyard in Newport News, Va. For more information and to view openings, visit hii.com/careers and select Newport News Shipbuilding. You can also find career opportunities across HII's other business divisions at hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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Contact:

Todd Corillo

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(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at