Craftworkers in Naval Shipyard

Purpose-built digital procedure management helps naval fabricators strengthen qualification traceability, documentation control, and data security.

- Cristian Garcia, CWIHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WeldQC is expanding its focus on North American shipyards and defense suppliers across AUKUS regions, supporting naval fabrication programs with digital welding procedure management designed around NAVSEA requirements.As shipbuilding capacity expands in the United States and across allied defense programs, manufacturers face increasing demands for consistent welding qualifications, documentation control, and traceability throughout production.These requirements extend beyond major shipyards to subcontractors, module manufacturers, repair facilities, and suppliers responsible for maintaining qualification records.WeldQC's NavWeld platform provides a centralized digital environment for managing Procedure Qualification Records (PQRs), Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSs), Welder Performance Qualifications (WPQs), and related NAVSEA documentation.Purpose-built qualification workflows help organizations reduce dependence on spreadsheets and disconnected records while improving visibility across engineering, quality assurance, and production teams.The company's approach also emphasizes controlled digital access and secure documentation practices, recognizing the importance of protecting sensitive manufacturing information within defense supply chains.As naval industrial programs expand, WeldQC aims to help both established shipyards and emerging suppliers modernize qualification management without losing the technical discipline required for naval welding.Learn more at .

Jordyn Hayden

WeldQC

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WeldQC Advances Digital NAVSEA Welding Compliance for North American and AUKUS Shipyards News Provided By CEI October 16, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry, Technology



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