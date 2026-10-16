Trivandrum: Neighbour Dies While Rushing Collapsed Man To Hospital! Read Details

Trivandrum: In a heartbreaking turn of events at Vandithadam, a man who collapsed at his house and the neighbor who came to help him both lost their lives. The deceased are Suresh (44) and his neighbor Aji (52). The incident happened last night near the Vandithadam Kurisadi crossroad.

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Suresh was working as a security guard at a bank. Yesterday evening, he went to the washroom at his house. When he did not come out for a long time, his wife went looking for him. Locals say she found him lying unconscious on the floor.

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Since the main road is about 150 meters away from the house, the neighbors got together to carry Suresh to the ambulance. While they were shifting him, Aji, who was helping carry Suresh, suddenly collapsed as well. People rushed both of them to the Medical College hospital, but doctors could not save their lives. The police have started the follow-up procedures.