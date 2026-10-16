Kent Imaging Partners With Emeranova To Expand Access To Advanced Wound Imaging

Kent Imaging's SnapshotNIR and SnapshotGLO

SnapshotNIR and SnapshotGLO Join EmeraNova's Toolbox of Tissue Restoration Technologies

- Pierre Lemire, CEO, Kent Imaging

CALGARY, AB - ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging, a leader in advanced medical imaging technology, today announced a collaboration with EmeraNovaTM, the newly launched corporate identity of BioLab Holdings. Through the partnership, Kent Imaging's advanced medical imaging devices, SnapshotNIR and SnapshotGLO, will become part of EmeraNova's growing toolbox of tissue restoration technologies, expanding access to advanced wound imaging in wound care clinics, surgical centers, hospitals and HOPDs.

“The strongest clinical decisions begin with a clearer understanding of what is happening beneath and around a wound,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging.“Partnering with EmeraNova allows us to bring our imaging insights to more clinicians and care settings, and to pair them with a broader tissue restoration strategy that helps connect assessment to next steps with greater confidence.”

Kent Imaging's SnapshotNIR and SnapshotGLO work together to reveal two key barriers to repair: low tissue oxygenation and elevated bacterial bioburden. With dual imaging insights, clinicians gain clarity, confidence and speed in decision-making, supporting earlier, more targeted interventions that optimize treatment and reduce delays.

SnapshotNIR is non-invasive, handheld, and measures and reports approximate values of tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), relative oxyhemoglobin and relative deoxyhemoglobin in superficial tissue. SnapshotGLO is an adjunctive tool that uses ultraviolet light via a handheld portable device to provide users with a visual of elevated bacterial loads in a wound by detecting fluorescence emitted from bacteria at loads greater than 104 CFU/g*.

“This collaboration with Kent Imaging is a proof point of the direction we're headed as EmeraNova,” said EmeraNova President & CEO Jaime Leija.“Kent's technologies expand the diagnostic category of our toolbox, a crucial step in the tissue restoration journey, and will help clinicians make diagnoses in a much wider range of care settings with a deeper, more advanced look into a patient's condition.”

The collaboration supports Kent Imaging's mission to make real-time imaging insights a standard part of wound assessment. By leveraging EmeraNova's national commercialization network, Kent Imaging will accelerate adoption of the Snapshot product suite across care settings throughout the United States, while EmeraNova continues building one of the industry's most comprehensive tissue restoration toolboxes through partnerships with companies developing advanced regenerative, imaging and therapeutic technologies.

For more information on SnapshotNIR and SnapshotGLO, visit kentimaging

*CFU: Colony-forming units

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect, promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

About EmeraNovaTM

EmeraNovaTM is a leading medical technology company advancing tissue restoration across healing phases, care settings, and specialties by building a global platform that identifies promising technologies from around the world and accelerates their path into clinical practice. Through an expanding toolbox of tissue restoration solutions, world-class support, and a commitment to bringing together expert voices and clinical insights, EmeraNova aims to help shape what's possible in tissue repair. EmeraNova's partner companies BLS Labs, LLC and BLS Sales & Marketing, LLC, are accredited by the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB), reflecting the organization's commitment to rigorous standards for quality, safety and operational excellence. For more information, visit emeranova.

SnapshotGLO® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

SnapshotNIR® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

EmeraNovaTM is a trademark of BioLab Holdings.

Leah Pavlick

Kent Imaging Inc.

+1 403-542-7314

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