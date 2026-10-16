ES&S Submits Second Voting System For VVSG 2.0 Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVS 7.1.0.0 expands certification effort to technology already fielded and used by election officials across the country

AT A GLANCE:



ES&S submitted its second voting system, EVS 7.1.0.0, for federal certification to the VVSG 2.0 standards on October 15, 2026.

EVS 7.1.0.0 expands ES&S' VVSG 2.0 certification efforts to proven technology already fielded and used in elections today. ES&S is advancing EVS 7.0.0.0 and EVS 7.1.0.0 through certification simultaneously, demonstrating continued momentum in its multi-release VVSG 2.0 roadmap.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election Systems & Software (ES&S), the nation's leading provider of voting technology, today announced the submission of its second voting system for federal certification to the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) 2.0. EVS 7.1.0.0 continues the company's multi-release roadmap to bring the latest federal voting system standards to election officials nationwide.

EVS 7.1.0.0 represents an important expansion of its certified technologies, because it includes equipment already fielded in jurisdictions and used in elections today. The product scope includes the ExpressVote 3, ExpressVote XL and Automark 2 Universal Voting Systems, DS300 poll-place scanner and tabulator, and DS950 high-speed scanner and tabulator, along with the Election Navigator election management platform.

"While ES&S has supplied VVSG 2.0-compatible hardware-and it has been used in elections-for some time, this marks an important milestone in our development roadmap,” said Tom Burt, ES&S President and CEO.“Our focus in VVSG 2.0 development has always put customers first, allowing jurisdictions to modernize at a pace that makes sense for them. As we accelerate our certifications, we remain committed to providing election officials with trusted, secure and accessible technology and continuing to lead the industry forward with solutions that meet the evolving needs of election officials and voters.”

VVSG 2.0 represents the latest federal standards for voting systems, incorporating enhanced requirements related to security, accessibility, usability and interoperability. As an example, EVS 7.1.0.0 utilizes text recognition technology rather than vote-selection barcodes for vote tabulation, reflecting ES&S' ongoing commitment to providing election officials with flexibility and choice as they prepare for future certification requirements.

The submission of EVS 7.1.0.0 follows ES&S's first VVSG 2.0 submission, EVS 7.0.0.0, which continues to progress in the federal testing and certification process. ES&S is moving both systems forward simultaneously as it continues to focus on future system development.

"This is exactly what our VVSG 2.0 roadmap was designed to do: continually move new technology forward as it becomes ready," said Beth Lantry, ES&S Senior Vice President of Development.“We continue to develop updated technologies, and we will submit them for certification on an ongoing basis. Today, we're pleased to take this next step and expand our certification efforts to technology that election officials and voters already know, use, and trust.”